Cardiac imaging, Inc. Offers Mobile and Fixed PET Imaging

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cardiac imaging, Inc. is pleased to announce that they offer mobile and fixed PET imaging services to give patients high-quality medical care. The mobile unit is available for independent medical clinics that want to provide the service to patients, while the fixed unit is available for doctors who wish to send their patients for testing.

Cardiac imaging, Inc. understands the value of PET imaging to diagnose heart conditions and related problems. They aim to provide easy access for everyone, ensuring every patient receives the highest quality of care. Medical facilities can choose from various packages to ensure they can provide testing options that work best for their patients to diagnose issues and provide prompt treatment for better outcomes.

Cardiac imaging, Inc. has outfitted a mobile unit with state-of-the-art PET imaging technology to guarantee the best results, even when providing care at a doctor’s office. Medical offices can provide on-site imaging options for patients without the high cost of purchasing PET imaging equipment and maintaining it. They can also avoid hiring a technician to operate the machine.

Anyone interested in learning about mobile and fixed PET imaging services can find out more by visiting the Cardiac imaging, Inc. website or calling 800-998-2035.

About Cardiac imaging, Inc.: Cardiac imaging, Inc. is revolutionizing patient care with mobile and fixed PET imaging solutions. They work with medical offices to bring high-quality PET imaging to their offices for patient convenience. Medical professionals can also send patients to the Cardiac imaging, Inc. location for fixed PET imaging.

Company: Cardiac imaging, Inc.

Address: Two Transam Plaza Drive, Ste. 420

City: Oakbrook Terrace

State: IL

Zip code: 60181

Telephone number: 800-998-2035

Email address: sales@cardiacscan.org