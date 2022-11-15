Terminate the Termite with BWP & Fire Retardant Plywood

Kolkata, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Termites can take your charming furniture made with love and affection and turn it into dust. Don’t let them destroy your valuables! Protect yourself from termites by using Greenply plywood with a termite protection coating. It will save you time and money in the long run.

Advantages of Greenply’s Termite Resistant Plywood-

The Durability of the Furniture

Termites can severely damage your furniture, so use anti- termite plywood to protect your furniture from damage. So, you’re probably wondering about the reason behind this destruction. Here are two reasons:

The reason for this destruction is that the plywood has not dried out well due to the presence of sap in it.

Wild termites can grow in damp places, which makes the wood weak enough for them to destroy it.

Plywood resistant to termites is an excellent material to use when building furniture. It’s more durable, attractive, and long-lasting than untreated wood.

Cost and Time Saving

If you notice termites in your home, it’s time to take action as you may experience many problems if they aren’t dealt with quickly. Removing this mess is time-consuming and leaves you with a lot of expenses. The best way to protect your home from termites is by ensuring that you have termite-resistant plywood furniture that would cut your repair costs.

Moisture-Resistant Properties

Anti-termite plywood is moisture-resistant and won’t allow moisture to penetrate between the sheets of plywood. It keeps your furniture in proper shape, preventing rot or damage, from termites.

To get complete protection from termites, consider installing a dehumidifier to lower moisture and vapour levels in your home. It lowers the amount of moisture present, which keeps the termites in check and prevents them from attacking the structure of your house.

Boiling Waterproof & Fire-Retardant

Greenply plywood is made of quality additives that make it resistant to termites. The company also makes boiling water-resistant, moisture-resistant and fire-retardent plywood, which is a plus when you go for the best quality plywood for furniture.

The boiling waterproof (bwp) plywood has passed the boiling water proof test. Thus, ensuring longevity of your beautiful furniture especially made for the kitchen area, where there is more water usage. The fire-retardant plywood saves you during emergency situations, ensuring low spreading of fire and smoke emission. This is a crucial factor as it gives time to get out of this hazardous situation.

A Strong Plywood

Our anti-termite plywood is thicker and more durable than ordinary plywood. The resin used between the veneers makes it exceptionally resistant to damage and long-lasting. Choose a stronger plywood that makes your elegant furniture stand out from the rest.

Create a Healthier Place with Greenply

Greenply is a top plywood manufacturer that has been in business for ages. They produce a wide range of plywood for furniture, such as fire retardant plywood, boiling waterproof plywood, marine plywood and many more to select from.

Plywood manufacturers offer a wide range of brands, but it is essential to go for the one that promises a guarantee to protect your elegant furniture from termite attack. In this way, you can maintain a graceful space to live in and enjoy the benefits of having beautiful furniture without worrying about termite infestation.

Termite-resistant plywood ensures that your home decor continues to add value to your home with minimal maintenance.Take the necessary steps in preventing termite infestation in your home. These insects destroy much more than just your furniture – they also ruin your peace of mind.

Build your dream home with Greenply’s superior quality termite-resistant plywood. It keeps termites out of your walls and floors, for a safe and healthier place to live.