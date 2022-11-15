Concrete Crack Repair Outlines Foundation Cracks Have Four Causes

Etobicoke, ON, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Concrete Crack Repair has recently published a document outlining foundation cracks caused by four factors. Although every type of foundation crack has a unique cause, here we’ll look at the common causes of foundation cracks.

The company representative from Concrete Crack Repair mentions that concrete shrinkage is one of the causes of a foundation crack. When the concrete cures, the top layers dry quickly and form web-like cracks on the surface material. These cracks are due to shrinkage and will never compromise the integrity or strength of your foundation. The second cause of the foundation crack is a settlement, where the soil below your house’s foundation washes away or compresses, causing the foundation to settle to a new depth. Settlement is caused by expansive soil that shrinks when it gets dry, or soil washout caused by heavy rain and compression in the poorly compacted or loose-fill soil.

According to the company’s document, the third cause of foundation cracks is caused by soil and hydrostatic pressure. Over-saturated and expansive soil puts a great deal of pressure on your foundation wall. When this pressure is higher, it makes your foundation buckle or bow and form diagonal or horizontal cracks. The fourth cause is because of construction issues. Backfilling a foundation immediately after being poured can cause this problem because the footings may be undersized, the concrete may be weak, the fill soil may be loose, or the reinforcement may be insufficient. When you deal with any of these foundation cracks, hire a foundation crack repair Toronto service to quickly fix the problem.

