Office Relocation Services Market Is Anticipated To Expand Steadily At A CAGR of 3.3% by 2032

The global office relocation services market is worth US$ 10.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand steadily at a CAGR of 3.3% to reach US$ 14.6 billion by 2032.

Office relocation accounted for nearly 15% of the global relocation services market at the end of 2021 and is likely to maintain this share in the near future as well.

Businesses, particularly start-ups, are actively looking for competitive advantages over rival organizations. The relocation of organizations to expand their business to capture a larger consumer base is a trending approach in this competitive market.

Key Companies Profiled :

Aires

Altair Global

AMJ Campbell

Asian Express International Movers Ltd.

Asian Tigers Group

AWGI LLC

Biddulphs International

Brytor International Moving

Anywhere Real Estate

Crown Workspace USA

FINK Mobility

Graebel Companies Inc.

Irishrelo

King Companie Usa

NIPPON EXPRESS’ Moving Services

Santa Fe Relocation

SIRVA BGRS Worldwide, Inc.

Segmentation of Office Relocation Service Industry Survey

By Service : Employee Relocation Tech & Data center Moves Warehouse and Factory Removal Trade Deliveries Office Storage Medical Facility & Lab Moves Heavy Machinery Moves

By Period/Duration : Long-term Basis Short-term/Assignment Basis

By End-use Industry : Educational Institutes Service/Media Discrete Manufacturing Government Consumer Goods Technology Finance Oil & Gas Pharma



