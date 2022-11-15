Worldwide Demand For Cloud Telephony Services Is Grow At An Impressive 9.5% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The global cloud telephony services industry reached US$ 17.7 Billion in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to document a Y-o-Y expansion of nearly 17% to be valued at US$ 20.7 Billion in 2022. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 9.5% to reach US$ 51.5 Billion.

Overall, the market for cloud telephony services is slated to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 30.8 Billion throughout the forthcoming decade.

Cloud Telephony Services Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent cloud telephony service providers are continuously innovating their service offerings, often collaborating with leading telecommunications or cloud based software providers. Besides, introducing new software, as well as taking over small to medium-scale vendors are some other strategies relied upon by key players. Some notable developments are as under:

In March 2022, cloud communication platform provider Dialpad partnered with MIA Distribution , an Australian unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider. Through this initiative, Dialpad hopes to make its cloud telephony services, most notably its TrueCaaS solution, throughout Australia. Dialpad also partnered with Google to list its UC-CC solution on the Google Cloud Marketplace

cloud communication platform provider partnered with , an Australian unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider. Through this initiative, Dialpad hopes to make its cloud telephony services, most notably its solution, throughout Australia. Dialpad also partnered with Google to list its UC-CC solution on the Google Cloud Marketplace Likewise, Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SingTel) introduced Paragon – a revolutionary platform enabling enterprises to tap into SingTel’s 5G network to activate network slices on demand and deploy mission-critical applications on SingTel MEC in February 2022 . Additionally, the solution provides access to robust ecosystems of partner applications, offering unparalleled control and choices

introduced – a revolutionary platform enabling enterprises to tap into SingTel’s 5G network to activate network slices on demand and deploy mission-critical applications on SingTel MEC in . Additionally, the solution provides access to robust ecosystems of partner applications, offering unparalleled control and choices In June 2020, 8×8 Inc. introduced an enterprise-grade cloud telephony solution for Microsoft Teams environments, allowing organizations to scale and deliver work-from-anywhere communications. The solution delivers an enterprise-class and easy-to-administer global voice solutions for IT leaders, while retaining the Microsoft Teams experience for users

Prominent Key Players Of The Cloud Telephony Services Market Survey Report:

8×8 Inc.

AVOXI

BroadSoft Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dialpad

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Go2Market India Pvt. Ltd

LeadNXT

MegaPath (Fusion Connect)

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Natterbox Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Cloud Telephony Services Industry Analysis

By Deployment Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Cloud Telephony Services

By Enterprise Size Cloud Telephony Services for SMEs Cloud Telephony Services for Large Enterprises

By Network Cloud Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs) Cloud Telephony Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VOIP) Service Network

Cloud Telephony Services by Application Cloud Telephony Services for Conferencing Cloud Telephony Services for Multi-level IVR Cloud Telephony Services for Sales & Marketing Cloud Telephony Services for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Cloud Telephony Services for Other Applications



Questionnaire answered in the Cloud Telephony Services Market report include:

How the market for Cloud Telephony Services has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Cloud Telephony Services on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Cloud Telephony Services?

Why the consumption of Cloud Telephony Services highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

