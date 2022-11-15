Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Will Grow 2.2X Over 2029

On account of increasing population, consumer awareness and rising disposable income, the global pharmaceutical packaging market will grow 2.2X from 2019 to 2029.

Global demand for pharmaceutical packaging to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical packaging industry analysis shows that the market is set to touch 87 Bn in 2021, growing from 5.1% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

Sensing the opportunities, pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers are relying on new product development and strategic mergers. As per Fact.MR analysis, top 5 players account for nearly 60% share.

Key Takeaways of Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market Study

Plastics & Polymers will grow 2X during the forecast on the back of increasing adoption of sub-segments such as polypropylene in sustainable packaging practices.

Primary pharmaceutical packaging is going to grow two-folds between 2019 and 2029. Development of new drugs such as Apelisib (Piqray, Selinexor (Xpovio) will further generate demand for primary packaging.

Contract packaging will show 2.4X growth through the end of forecast. This is attributable to prevalence of strategic partnership between pharmaceutical companies and packaging manufacturers.

North American pharmaceutical packaging market exhibits 1.8X growth during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, coupled with health conscious millennials opting for preventive care, positions this region as a majority shareholder of the total market value.

“Sustainability is key to growth in pharmaceutical packaging market. Governments are proactively lobbying packaging and product labelling practices and introducing regulations on a frequent basis. Manufacturers stand to gain sustainable growth by curbing environmental pollution from packaging waste. “-Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Prominent Key Players Of The Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Survey Report:

Becton Dickinson & Company

AptarGroup Inc.

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Owens Illinois Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

WestRock Company SGD S.A.

International Paper Company

COMAR LLC

CCL Industries Inc.

Vetter Pharma International.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, application and region.

By Material : Plastics & Polymers Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Others Paper & Paperboard Glass Aluminum Foil Others

By Product Type : Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Plastic Bottles Caps & Closures Parenteral Containers Blister Packs Prefillable Inhalers Pouches Medication Tubes Others Secondary Pharmaceutical Packaging Prescription Containers Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories Tertiary Pharmaceutical Packaging

By Application : Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Retail Pharmacy Contract Packaging Institutional Pharmacy Others



Questionnaire answered in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report include:

How the market for Pharmaceutical Packaging has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Pharmaceutical Packaging on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Pharmaceutical Packaging?

Why the consumption of Pharmaceutical Packaging highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

