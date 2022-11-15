Global Sales Of Automotive Lubricants Market Is Anticipated To Rise At A CAGR Of 3.1% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Automotive Lubricants Market Analysis by Lubricants (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Brake Oil, Grease), by Base Oil (Fully Synthetic Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Mineral Oil), by Vehicle & Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global automotive lubricants market is likely to be valued at US$ 79.23 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 76.82 Billion in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 3%. From 2022 to 2032, automotive lubricants sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach a value of US$ 108 Billion by the end of 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automotive Lubricants Market Survey Report:

  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC
  • ExxonMobil
  • Chevron
  • Total S.A.
  • FUCHS

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Lubricants Industry Survey

  • Automotive Lubricants Market by Lubricants :

    • Engine Oil
    • Gear Oil
    • Brake Oil
    • Grease
    • Other Automotive Fluid Lubricants

  • Automotive Lubricants Market by Base Oil :

    • Fully Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils
    • Semi-Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils
    • Mineral Oil Automotive Lubricants

  • Automotive Lubricants Market by Vehicle :

    • LCVs
    • HCVs
    • Midsize Vehicles
    • Compact Vehicles
    • Premium Class Vehicles
    • Luxury Vehicles
    • Other Vehicle Types

  • Automotive Lubricants by Region :

    • North America Automotive Lubricants Market
    • Latin America Automotive Lubricants Market
    • Europe Automotive Lubricants Market
    • Japan Automotive Lubricants Market
    • APEJ Automotive Lubricants Market
    • Middle East & Africa Automotive Lubricants Market

