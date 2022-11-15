DDM MACHINERY Now Offers Hydraulic Ironworker Machines for the Steel Fabrication Industry

Shanghai, China, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — DDM MACHINERY is now offering a new line of hydraulic ironworker machines that are perfect for steel fabrication. Their hydraulic ironworker machine is a class of machine tools with multiple functionalities like shear, cutting, punch holes, etc. It is one of the most useful machines used in the steel fabrication industry. Because it is a single machine with multiple processes, it can also shear flat wastes, round and square bars, punch plates, angles,- sections, and channels. Plus, they’re backed by a full two-year warranty for added peace of mind.

When choosing a hydraulic ironworker machine manufacturer, steel fabricators want to be sure that they are getting a hydraulic ironworker machine that is not only precision made but also backed by excellent customer service. With DDM MACHINERY, steel fabricators can be confident that they are getting both. The company takes great pride in its machines and stands behind them with a full warranty.

Their hydraulic ironworkers play an important role in steel fabrication and manufacturing facilities across the globe. These machines can be re-fitted, flexible with various production capabilities, and operated by just a few people. The general advantages of such a hydraulic ironworker machine are listed below.

Fast and accurate

Easier to cut large amounts of metal in factories

Simple in operation

Low energy consumption

Low maintenance cost

Ironworker machine is a combination of productivity and effectiveness in metal working. The ironworker machine is user-friendly and designed for durability and low maintenance costs. Ironworker has been developed by very competent engineers with vast experience in the metalworking processes and the needs of the industry. Has a strong and rigid structure for noise-less operation and reduced vibration. Some applications include cutting and shearing operations on angle lines, I-section cutting, punching, notching, and other customized operations. This ironworker equipment has a guaranteed return on investment. The control system is advanced, with easier tool handling and completely safe operation.

DDM MACHINERY is a hydraulic ironworker machines manufacturer in China that has been in the business for over 10 years. They supply machines worldwide, and their reputation precedes them as a quality supplier of hydraulic ironworker machines, parts, and services. If you are looking for a hydraulic ironworker machine or any other tool, please do not hesitate to contact them. They would be happy to discuss your needs and see if they can help. Order yours today!

About Company

Name: DDM(Shanghai)Industrial Machinery Co. Ltd

Address: Room 406 Zhongji Building, NO.819 Yinxiang Road, Jiading, Shanghai, 201802 China

Contact Phone: +86 13774448180

Contact E-mail: info@ddm-china.com

Website: https://www.ddm-china.com/