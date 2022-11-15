Stone Paper Market Top Players are Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co. and Sphera International

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Stone Paper Industry Overview

The global stone paper market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing concerns regarding extensive deforestation for wood procurement to synthesize wood pulp are expected to fuel the demand for alternatives such as stone paper over the forecast period.

The pulp and paper manufacturers are investing heavily to produce alternatives to wood-based paper products and are laying focus on the identification of environment-friendly and biodegradable options which is expected to boost product demand. Increasing the demand for sustainable packaging offers profitable opportunities for the stone paper manufacturers and the market. The market for stone paper is also expected to be driven by the growing adoption of stone paper for packaging application and the replacement of conventional wood-based paper.

Stone Paper Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global stone paper market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Packaging Papers, Labeling Papers, Self-adhesive Papers, and Others

The packaging paper application segment led the market for stone paper and accounted for the largest revenue share of about 45.0% in 2020.

Advancement in labeling technologies is likely to enhance the product demand across the globe.

Increasing demand for self-adhesive stone papers can be attributed to the need for the improvement of aesthetic characteristics of food and beverages packaging brands.

In addition, high demand from the building and construction sector, owing to its easy installation, wide availability of choices, and 3D and 2D appearances are expected to boost the market growth.

Stone Paper Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Prominent manufacturers have been adopting various strategies to enhance their presence and to cater to the changing requirements of application industries.

Some prominent players in the global Stone Paper market include:

The Stone Paper Company

Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd.

AM Packaging Company Limited

Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise

Kapstone

Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

STP STONE PAPER GmbH

Stone Paper

TBM Co., Ltd

Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.

Sphera International

Anydesignsrl

Order a free sample PDF of the Stone Paper Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.