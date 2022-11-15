Copo Sports revolutionizing the sport experience through Wooden Flooring

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Macwood: Offering a Hardwood-like Sports Court Flooring for Your Outdoor Courts!

Copo Sports, a sporting company run by VMKON, is launching the first flooring made of synthetic wood, Macwood, that works outdoors and indoors.

Macwood is a top flooring system for sport courts that are designed to look and feel like real hardwood flooring. However, it’s free of the disadvantages that come with hardwood flooring, such as termite damage, chipping, water accumulation, cracking, and more.

The flooring system is comprised of two elements: the planks that cover the surface as well as the substructure. The surface is comprised of synthetic wood planks that are bonded with a FIBA-certified seal and finish. Additionally, the understructure is made up of reinforced plastic planks, shock-absorbing padding made of rubber, as well as adjustable heights made of plastic.

Macwood Flooring comes in three kinds:

Macwood Standard Flooring: Macwood Standard flooring is available in outdoor and indoor varieties.

Macwood Standard Indoor flooring is suitable for all indoor courts for sports and has the certification to FIBA Standard 1 for wood flooring. It is constructed of special premofibre materials that provide an 86 percent ball rebound and reduces force by 55%. You can select from the tough-duty Copo wear layer or water-based, FIBA-certified oil varnish as the top coating for the 88 BPN slip resistance.

Macwood Standard Outdoor flooring is comprised of five layers, including the Macwood PremoFiber layer as well as 2 layers of sleeping pads, two rubber pads, and an invented plastic height adjuster. It is ideal for courts for outdoor sports including basketball, as well as other outdoor sports. It has the FIBA certification 3×3 Equipment. This means that it’s suitable to compete in level 1. and 2 sports. It

Macwood Pro Flooring Macwood Pro flooring comes in outdoor and indoor versions.

Macwood Pro Indoor is certified to meet the standards of FIBA Level-1 court for wood flooring. It is the ideal alternative for indoor sports that are professional. The floorboard’s surface is constructed with Copo Premofiber, a unique reinforced material, as well as FIBA-certified varnish, offering an area-elastic force of 61% reduction to safeguard the knees of players and joints.

Macwood Pro Outdoor is certified to meet FIBA Level-1 requirements for wood court flooring and offers NBA-level performance. The wood strips that are synthetic that are laid on top are coated with a UV-resistant, heavy-duty Copo wears layer, which keeps the surface free of abrasives and has an 88 slip resistance BPN. It is reinforced with planks with plastic, rubber padding, and height adjusters in the understructure. It has a 61% shock absorption value.

Macwood Portable flooring: Macwood Portable flooring is made specifically designed for outdoor events and tournaments. It is FIBA certified and constructed with synthetic and metal components that are simple to store, transport, and set up.

About Copo Sports

Copo Sports is an athletic goods business owned that is owned by VMKON, established in the year 2019. It is a leading provider of sports flooring that provides an enjoyable and safe environment both in outdoor and indoor sports.

Copo Sports also deals in interlocking sports tiles, as well as basketball backstops.

The material used for manufacturing the majority of Copo products is a non-toxic food-grade material that is in conformity with EN REACH as well as EOHS codes, which makes products safe, healthy, and eco-friendly.