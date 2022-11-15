Fleet Management Market Is Forecast To Flourish At A 17.4% CAGR By The End Of The Aforementioned Forecast Period 2022-2032| Fact.MR Study

Global demand for fleet management was valued at US$ 39.1 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48 Bn by 2022-end. From 2022 to 2032, the fleet management market is forecast to flourish at a 17.4% CAGR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, a valuation of US$ 239 Mn is anticipated for the market.

Prominent Key players of the Fleet Management market survey report:

  • TomTom N.V.
  • Zebra Technologies Corp.
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • GoFleet Corporation
  • Geotab Inc.
  • Digital Matter
  • GPS Trackit
  • Fleetmatics Group PLC
  • GoGPS
  • Wireless Links
  • Embitel
  • Gurtam
  • Teletrac Navman
  • Linxio
  • StreetFleet
  • TigerFleet
  • Ruptela

Key Segments Covered in the Fleet Management Industry Report

  • Fleet Management by Deployment :
    • Cloud
    • On-Premise
  • Fleet Management by Type :
    • Vehicle Management
    • Driver Management
    • Operations Management
  • Fleet Management by End User :
    • Transportation & Logistics
    • Automotive
    • Retail
    • Government
    • Shipping
  • Fleet Management by Region :
    • North America Fleet Management Market
    • Latin America Fleet Management Market
    • Europe Fleet Management Market
    • Asia Pacific Fleet Management Market
    • Middle East & Africa Fleet Management Market

