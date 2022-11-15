Industrial Pc Market Is Poised To Increase At A Steady CAGR Of 7.4%, Reaching Us$ 12.3 Bn By 2032| Fact.MR Study

The global industrial PC market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 7.4%, reaching US$ 12.3 Bn by 2032 from US$ 5.4 Bn in 2021.

“The advent of IoT in different industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive, food and beverages is predicted to drive growth in global sales of industrial PCs.”

Prominent Key players of the Industrial PC market survey report:

  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg
  • Bernecker und Rainer Industrie Elektronik Ges.m.b.H.
  • Captec Ltd.
  • Industrial PC, Inc.

Key Segments

  • By Type :
    • Panel Industrial PC
    • Box Industrial PC
    • Embedded Industrial PC
    • DIN Rail Industrial PC
    • Rack Mount Industrial PC
    • Thin Client Industrial PC
  • By Industry :
    • Communication and Network Infrastructure
    • Digital Signage
    • Digital Security and Surveillance
    • Energy and Power
    • Gaming
    • Industrial Automation and Control
    • Instrumentation/Test Automation
    • Medical
    • Aerospace and Defense
    • Retail Automation
    • Transportation
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East and Africa
    • South America

