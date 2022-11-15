The Global Market For Butyric Acid Derivatives Is Predicted To Reach US$ 1.43 Billion By 2031

Butyric acid is converted into stable salts and esters for better ease of application in multiple end uses. Increasing scope of application of these derivatives across industry verticals such as fragrances, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc., is also expected to boost the sales of butyric acid derivatives over the coming years.

Butyric acid derivatives have found a good scope of use in animal feed as they are used to regulate the gastrointestinal health of animals and enhance digestion and improve metabolism. Increasing use of butyric acid derivatives in animal chemical feed is expected to be the major factor propelling butyric acid derivatives market growth over the forecast period.

What Should Butyric Acid Derivative Manufacturers Be Aware About?

“Rising Veganism Trend Could Potentially Slow Down Butyric Acid Derivative Demand”

The world has seen a substantial rise in the popularity of plant-based vegan diets and this is expected to reduce the consumption of animal-derived products which can allegedly restrain the butyric acid derivatives market growth over the coming years.

Butyric acid derivative manufacturers are making changes to their business models and are trying to incorporate this trend to ensure minimal loss of revenue as this trend of veganism gains impetus.

How is Demand for Butyric Acid Derivatives Faring in the Asian Region?

“Rising Demand for Meat, Poultry, & Dairy Products to Boost Industry Growth across Asia”

The regions of South Asia and East Asia are anticipated to provide highly lucrative opportunities for butyric acid derivative vendors across the forecast period. Increasing consumption of dairy products, meat and poultry products from the growing population in these regions is expected to boost market growth through 2031.

Presence of animal-based product manufacturers, rising prevalence of animal diseases, and high demand for animal feed are major factors expected to drive butyric acid derivative sales through 2031.

However, increasing popularity of vegan foods and rising demand for plant-based products are expected to slow down butyric acid derivatives market growth to a certain extent.

China and India are projected to be the most rewarding markets in the aforementioned regions throughout the forecast period.

Which Product Exhibits a Dominant Market Outlook?

“Sodium Butyrate Holds Major Market Share”

Sodium butyrate is projected to account for a significant market share throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for less pungent meat is expected to further boost the consumption of sodium butyrate over the coming years. Increasing demand for pigs is also expected to influence sodium butyrate demand as they contain high amounts of these derivatives.

Rising use of calcium butyrate in animal feed is projected to offer lucrative opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Which Animal Feed Segment Will Provide Rewarding Opportunities for Butyric Acid Derivative Manufacturers?

“Swine Animal Feed Segment Leads Butyric Acid Derivative Consumption”

Increasing consumption of pork has substantially affected the demand for pig feed and pig farming. This factor is expected to propel butyric acid derivative shipments for swine animal feed across the world.

China is anticipated to be a highly lucrative market for butyric acid derivative suppliers owing to the high demand for pork and the increasing popularity of pig farming in the nation.

Competitive Landscape :

Key butyric acid derivative producers are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their business scope and product portfolio that in turn will increase their revenue generation potential.

In October 2021, Royal DSM a Dutch multinational firm focused on nutrition and health announced the acquisition of Erber Group. The acquisition cost the Dutch firm around US$ 1.3 billion and made Erber’s animal nutrition business products available for both organizations’ customers.

Key Comapanies Profiled:

Nutreco N.V.

The Eastman Chemical Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L

Innovad

Palital GmbH & Co. KG.

Alfa Aesar

OQ Chemicals

KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD.

Key Segments Covered in Butyric Acid Derivatives Industry Research

· Butyric Acid Derivatives Market by Animal Feed :

Poultry Swine Aquaculture Others (including Goats and Sheep)



· Butyric Acid Derivatives Market by Product :

Sodium Butyrate Calcium Butyrate Esterified Tributyrin Others (Potassium Butyrate and Magnesium Butyrate)



· Butyric Acid Derivatives Market by Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from butyric acid derivatives across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through butyric acid derivatives during the forecast period.

