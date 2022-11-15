Digital Textile Printing Ink Utilization Is Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 12.7% Through 2032

Latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that market value for digital textile printing inks over 2017 to 2021 increased at a CAGR of around 8.3%.

Digital printing is replacing traditional printing methods, and, as such, the digital textile printing inks market share is rapidly expanding. Simultaneously, global textile digital printing output increased by 29% from 1.2 billion metres in 2014 to 4.3 billion metres in 2019, and the replacement rate for traditional printing processes increased from 2.2% to 7.8%.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7335

What’s Driving High Consumption of Digital Textiles Printing Inks?

“Fashion & Home Textile Sectors Account for High Demand”

Sales of digital sublimation inks are rising rapidly as fashion trends are acting as the perfect catalyst driving demand growth of dye sublimation inks.

Consumers are demanding productive and efficient digital textile printers. This trend is picking more pace in developed regions of the world, which is positively influencing digital textile printing ink market demand. Europe and Asia are major manufacturers and exporters of digital textile printing inks, fulfilling demand from digital textile printed fabric manufactures with rapid technological advancements in printer technology.

In terms of sales, the fashion and home textile industry is expanding tremendously. The expanding textile industry is acting as a catalyst to grow the demand for various digital textile printing inks, which include pigmented inks for digital textile printing as well as reactive inks for digital textile printing. As these inks have the perfect holding capacity and chemical chemistry, digital textile inks are replacing water-based inks.

Dye-sublimation textile printing is a popular and versatile product that can be used for soft signage, apparel, home textile products, and promotional items. The soft signage market is expanding, but it is more in demand or admired in the European region than in North America because PVC is illegal in Europe as they release detriment fumes while burning.

Consumers are making conscious purchases from socially and environmentally sensible companies, thus positively impacting digital textile printing ink sales.

Why is the U.S. a Prime Consumer of Digital Textile Printing Inks?

“Surging Demand FOR Fast Fashion and Soft Signage in the U.S.”

The U.S. digital textiles ink market has been growing rapidly due to rising demand for fast fashion and soft signage along with more awareness about enhanced technology benefits and better product properties, increasing digital textile pigment ink demand and also escalating digital textile reactive inks sales.

An increase in demand for customized fabric, home textiles, and affordable soft signage has been observed over the past decade, across North America.

The fashion industry is showing tremendous growth post COVID-19 and demand for customized products is increasing. The United States is a prominent revenue generator in the global digital textiles ink market. By 2032, demand for digital textile printing inks is predicted to have grown 2X. Dye sublimation and reactive dye sales are boosted by growing demand for cotton and polyester products in the United States.

The United States is expected to remain a major growth source during the forecast period, with the market expanding at a CAGR of 14.5%. Moreover, digital textile printing inks market size for DTG manufactures, under the umbrella of printer technology, is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% in North America.

Which Category is Set to Bring in High Profits for Market Players?

“Manufacturers to Proliferate on Back of High Demand for Dye Sublimation Ink”

Dye sublimation ink is one of the prominent category seeing tremendous growth over past half decade. Textile printing technologies are divided into two types: transmission dye-sublimation and direct to fabric printing (DTF).

Sublimation ink is in high demand in various countries because it is a relatively simple process to adapt to. It is especially popular in countries where manufacturers are transitioning from traditional textile printing to digital textile printing.

Polyester and sportswear are two popular applications for dye sublimation. The design is simply transferred from paper to material, and then redirected onto the material using a heat press.

The prominent distinction between production with other digital textile printing inks and printing with sublimation is that dye sublimation dyes the fibres, making them wash and abrasion resistant, whereas, pigment inks are simply laid down on the product’s surface, making them more susceptible to cleaning, dwindling, and rupture.

As a result, the digital textiles ink market is developing due to rising demand for luxurious household textiles. As such, demand for digital sublimation ink and acid digital textile ink is projected to touch US$ 909 million and US$ 563 million by 2032.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7335

Competition Landscape

Amtex, DCC Prints, EFI, DyStar, DuPont, Durst Group AG, Everlight, Hongsam, Huntsman, Inkbank, Isonik, Jk Group, Kao Collins, Lustre, Marabu, and Sun Chemical are major players in the digital textile printing inks market.

For the year 2022, Huntsman has increased its digital textile ink properties to provide extensive stability, resistance to aqueous solutions, and excellent material holding capacity. Huntsman digital textile printing inks hold around 8% of the North American market.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the digital textiles ink market, along with their detailed overviews of sales analysis by application, including SWOT analysis and sales generated from target digital textile ink sales of top digital textile printing ink manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Key Segments of Digital Textile Printing Inks Industry Research

· Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Type :

Dye Sublimation Reactive Dyes Acid Dyes Disperse Dyes Pigments Others



· Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Speed (sqm/hr) :

<50 Digital Printers 50 – 100 Digital Printers 101 – 250 Digital Printers 251 – 400 Digital Printers 401 – 600 Digital Printers 601 – 800 Digital Printers 801 – 1,000 Digital Printers >1,000 Digital Printers



· Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Technology :

Roll to Roll DTG



· Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by End-use Application :

Fashion Sportswear Home Textiles Soft Signage



· Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Region :

North America South America and Caribbean Europe Asia Oceania Middle East Africa



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7335

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from butyric acid derivatives across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through butyric acid derivatives during the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com