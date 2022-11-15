The Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Is Predicted To Be Valued At US$ 1.46 Billion By 2032

Demand for chloroacetic acid (industrially known as monochloroacetic acid) has grown impressively, which has been analysed and marked in the report published by Fact.MR. During the historical period (2015-2021), the chloroacetic acid market recorded a CAGR of 4.1%. However, during the forecast period, the sales of chloroacetic acid is predicted to record a CAGR of 5%.

The increase in the CAGR value is on account of the growing demand for cosmetic products. Since the consumption patterns of cosmetics are shifting, the retail landscape is changing in the developing countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and India. As a result, demand for chloroacetic acid is also rising in developing countries alongside the growth in sales for chloroacetic acid in the developed regions, which creates a conducive environment of growth for the global chloroacetic acid market.

What are the Major Challenges Experienced by the Monochloroacetic Acid Market Players?

Stringent regulations by the government for controlling the use of pesticides or herbicides in agricultural fields due to the concern of its environmental effects can be regarded as a challenge for the monochloroacetic acid market future trends. Growing emphasis on using alternative and natural remedies for weeds and pests may limit the sales of monochloroacetic acid to some extent.

As per the global market study on monochloroacetic acid market, restrictions on the import and export of chemical goods among various economies resulting from a trade war or safety issues are hampering the market. Regulations for the safety of laborers working in Chemical factories are also known to be limiting the production capacity of most of the monochloroacetic acid manufacturers in the developed economies.

What makes the U.S. a Key Chloroacetic Acid Market?

Increasing agricultural spending in the United States has been shaping the demand for chloroacetic acid in North America.

During the pandemic years, the agricultural produce supply chain got disrupted due to a shortage of labor and restraints on transportation. The outbreak of Covid-19 has had a severe impact on the agrochemicals market, consequently negatively impacting the overall monochloroacetic acid market size that continued even during the post-pandemic years.

During the years following the Covid-19 lockdown, many international organizations and regional governments have brought in reforms to revamp the failing economy. Efforts in the direction of strengthening the agricultural sector and basic industries such as chemicals have all played in favor of monochloroacetic acid market growth.

The downfall of the personal care and cosmetics industries during the lockdown years also had some detrimental effects on the global chloroacetic acid market that is observed to be residing with the gradual uplifting of restrictions. Contrastingly, the demand for monochloroacetic acid in the pharmaceutical industry heightened during the Covid-19 waves for the production of different medicines.

Owing to its robust healthcare sector and higher living standards of its citizens, the U.S. in North America stands to be the most dominating region in the monochloroacetic acid market analysis. The net worth of the US market is estimated to be around US$ 307.7 Million in the current fiscal year 2022.

With the highest CAGR of nearly 4.9%, the US monochloroacetic acid market share is predicted to be worth around US$ 495.7 Million by the end of this forecast period in 2032.

What is the Monochloroacetic Acid Market Outlook According to Different Segments?

“Household consumption of detergents and foaming type products predicted to be major propeller for the monochloroacetic acid market.”

The crystalline product form had the maximum market share as it uses simple manufacturing techniques and results in low cost monochloroacetic acid required in bulk for industrial purposes. It is predicted to continue as the most popular segment in the coming years as per the monochloroacetic acid market demand analysis by witnessing the highest CAGR of 4.7% for the projected years 2022 to 2032.

Moreover, as miscibility is an important characteristic of chemicals used in industrial operations, so the liquid segment is gaining market demands higher than before. This segment is anticipated to develop remarkably throughout the forecasted time.

Based on various applications of the MCA acid, the carboxymethylcellulose, or CMC segment, is the largest category in the global monochloroacetic acid market. Carboxymethylcellulose is utilized in several end-use industries, namely material paints & coatings, food & beverages companies, and even oil & gas companies, which makes it the highest contributing segment to the global monochloroacetic acid market.

According to this market report, this segment is predicted to grow at a rate of approximately 4.7% during the forecasted years, which is highest than any other segment.

Competitive Landscape

As per the new market research report on monochloroacetic acid market, there are many small scale and medium sized business partners contributing a significant portion of the entire market revenue. Most of the monochloroacetic acid using industries benefit from the wide number of suppliers present in the market since switching costs are minimal.

The key players in the chloroacetic acid market include Akzonobel N.V., CABB, Daicel Corporation, Shandong Minji Chemical, PCC, Architorganosys, Denak Co. Ltd., Kaifeng Dongda Chemical Company, Meridian Chem-Bond, and Niacet.

What are the Recent Developments in the Field of Monochloroacetic Acid Market?

AkzoNobel partnered with Atul Chemical to establish an MCA production plant in India with operations starting by March 2019. This joint venture is expected to combine the cutting-edge and eco-friendly hydrogenation technology to produce monochloroacetic acidfrom the chlorine and hydrogen provided by the Atul Chemicals.

CABB collaborated with Jining Gold Power of China to produce monochloroacetic acidfor supplying in China. It has announced to use the German hydrogenation technology to produce 25 kilotons every year in the liquid form. It is also expected that this local production unit may uplift the quality benchmarks for safety and sustainability.

Key Segments

· By Product Form :

Crystalline Liquid Flakes



· By Application :

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Agrochemicals Surfactants Thyoglycolic Acid (TGA) Others



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Report Summary

