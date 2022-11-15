Phenolic Resin Utilization Is Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 5.4% Through 2032

As per the analysis done by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, it was observed that the global phenolic resin market expanded at a CAGR of 4.2% and accounted for US$ 14.11 billion by the end of 2021.

The global phenolic resins market is going to be attractive for producers in the long run with an expected growth rate of 5.4%, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 10.1 billion.

Additionally, the North American region is a prominent market for phenolic resins, acquiring around 31.9% of the global market share at the end of 2021, and is expected to grow by 1.7X its market value by the end of 2032.

Which Factors are Expected to Drive Demand for Phenolic Resins Over the Coming Years?

“High Demand for Phenolic Resins from Construction Industry”

With the ever-growing construction industry, the market for phenolic resins has been proliferating over the past decades. Moreover, the furniture industry has increased the lucrative use of phenolic resins as an adhesive agent due to their high binding properties.

Novolac is a type of phenolic resin that is reputed as an excellent binding agent and is in high demand in the furniture industry. Novolac resin is a prime choice for plywood manufacturers due to its low resistance to heat, and is easy to be used as an adhesive.

Growing infrastructure in the APAC region has poised an opportunity for producers of phenolic resins. The phenolic market in the APAC region is expected to grow 1.7X over the forecast period, considering the increased use of wood additives, laminates, and molding in the construction industry.

Trends followed by Fact.MR have revealed that the APAC region reached US$ 3.7 billion by the end of 2021 at a CAGR of 4.7%, and has exhibited the highest growth rate across the globe.

The phenolic resins market is attractively growing due to increased demand from various manufacturers due to enhanced properties such as high moldability, high heat resistance, low toxicity of smoke, mechanical strength, and ability to blend with polymers.

Additionally, increased research and development in the field of replacing natural fibers with increased tensile strength and heat resistance has been a driving factor for the sales of phenolic resins.

Why is the United States a Prominent Consumer of Phenolic Resins?

The United States phenolic resins markets have been developing at a CAGR of 3.6% till 2021, and is forecasted to be one of the most attractive market for phenolic resins over the coming years. The U.S is a leading producer of automotive accessories and electronic & electrical components, and has acquired nearly 87.8% of the phenolic resin market share in North America.

The U.S. stands out in the market of phenolic resins for rising demand from the automotive and aerospace industries. The U.S. is home to leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and United Technology. As phenolic resins are used for thermal jacketing aircraft, the U.S. poses to be a prominent demand generator for phenolic resins.

The U.S. market reached a valuation of US$ 3.95 billion in 2021, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3.04 billion during the forecast period.

Why are Resol Resins Set to Remain Highly Attractive?

Resol resins is the most attractive category in the market due to their diversified use in construction, furniture, automotive, electrical & electronics, and much more.

This category registered a CAGR of 4.5% till 2021 with a market value of US$ 6.64 billion, and is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.2%. Hike in the market for resol resins is due to increase in application in adhesives, plywood and laminate composites.

Additionally, demand is driven by rapid growth in the automobile and construction & building industries.

The resol resins market is followed by Novolac resins at an attractive CAGR of 4% during the historical period, and is projected to grow 1.6X over the forecast period and create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3.37 billion. This is due to extensive use of novolac resins in adhesives due to their excellent binding properties.

Competition Landscape

3M Company, DIC Corporation, Owens Corning, Arclin Inc., Olympic Panel Products LLC., Hardwoods Inc., Arizona Chemical, Kolon Industries, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Ashland, Hexcel Corporation, American Micro Industries Inc. are key suppliers of phenolic resins.

Market players such as 3M and Arizona Chemicals are continuously performing research & development to increase the strength of phenolic resins to be used in fire retardants, sealant coatings, etc.

DIC Corporation’s phenolic resins PHENOLITE is gaining huge attention across industries due to its improved properties such as flame resistance, cost-effective, high tensile strength, and chemical resistance.

Phenolic Resins Industry Research by Category

· Phenolic Resins Market by Type :

Resol Resins Novolac Resins Other Product Types



· Phenolic Resins Market by Application :

Insulation Paper Impegration Wood Adhesives Laminates Molding Other Applications



· Phenolic Resins Market by End Use :

Electrical & Electronics Building & Construction Furniture Automotive Other End Uses



· Phenolic Resins Market by Region :

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from butyric acid derivatives across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through butyric acid derivatives during the forecast period.

