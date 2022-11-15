Consumption Of Marine Lubricants Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 7.1 Billion By 2032

In earlier years, the marine lubricant industry endeavored the use of additives that included heavy metals such as antimony and lead to achieve high-load capability at low cost. However, recently, the industry has shifted from the use of such additives to environment-friendly additives. This shift is a green signal for the growth of the marine oils market.

Furthermore, rising shipping industry due to enhancement of global seaborne international trade has increased demand for marine lubricants having high efficiency and low emission capacity, helping to grow the marine lubricant industry by 1.2X.

Additionally, stringent government regulations regarding limited use of sulphur and nitrogen in automotive lubricants provide attention to bio-based lubricants, which further helps heighten the growth of marine lubricant engines. Also, adoption of four-stroke engines in the marine industry, which require highly efficient lubricants, will drive demand for marine lubricants.

How is Demand for Marine Lubricants Being Driven?

“Rising Seaborne International Trade Due to Rapid Globalization”

International trading through sea accounts for roughly 30% of worldwide transportation. Due to this, demand for environmental-friendly marine lubricants with high efficiency for two-stroke and four-stroke engines is rising.

Additionally, rising trade of bulk merchandise, such as industrial products, consumer goods, oils, and agricultural goods across the world has increased the use of marine transportation. Use of large ships for trading has amplified over the past few years, leading to higher demand for marine lubricants.

Growing tourism sector has driven rising demand for cruise ships, favoring product demand. Mounting investments by major market players and governments in the tourism industry will push demand growth of marine grease and oils.

“Enhanced Fuel Efficiency Coupled with Low-Cost Operations”

Marine lubricants form an essential part of the maritime supply chain, and stringent regulations imposed by International Maritime Organization (IMO) are anticipated to enhance the consumption of marine lubricants in future years.

However, with augmented fuel prices, shippers are likely to operate engines at slow streaming levels to save fuel. This could advance corrosion concerns in engines and strain the components and systems, as the engines are not capable of operating continuously at reduced rates.

Therefore, in order to ensure the proper safety and functioning of these engines, global demand for marine lubrication is likely to increase during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Category-wise Analysis

Which Oil Type Holds Dominance in the Marine Lubricants Market?

“Synthetic Marine Oil Gaining More Popularity”

The marine lubricant market under oil type is segmented into oil-based, synthetic, and bio-based marine lubricants. The synthetic marine lubricants segment dominates the market with 51.1% of the overall market share, and is projected to register a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period.

This high market share is due to its high efficiency under low or high temperatures, environment-friendly nature, and durability in water. Additionally, with rising government demand for the reduction of sulphur and nitrogen emissions, sales of synthetic marine oil is rising faster as compared to other variants.

Which Product Type Will Bring in Decent Sales for Market Players?

“Sales of Engine Oil & Hydraulic Fluid to Increase”

Engine oil holds 43.5% of the market share in 2022. This high market share is due to its capacity for engine sealing and cleaning power.

Hydraulic fluid is anticipated to gain rapid traction over the forecast period and grow 1.2X in demand by 2032, followed closely by compressor oil.

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of marine lubricants are BP p.l.c, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Croda International Plc, Repsol S.A, SINOPEC, and CEPSA.

Leading manufacturers are involved in product improvement and innovation such as efficiency, viscosity, safety, low emission, etc., of marine lubricants.

Apart from this, marine lubricant manufacturers are also resorting to collaborations with ship manufacturers. This strategy helps them enhance their global footprint.

Seplat Energy Plc , in 2022 , entered into an agreement to acquire Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobile Corporation. This transaction will create the largest independent energy companies on both, the London Stock Exchange and Nigerian Stock Exchange, and will drive enhanced growth and profitability over the coming years.

, in , entered into an agreement to acquire Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from This transaction will create the largest independent energy companies on both, the London Stock Exchange and Nigerian Stock Exchange, and will drive enhanced growth and profitability over the coming years. Chevron Corporation, in 2021, signed an agreement to acquire Neste’s global base oil business.

Fact.MR has provided thorough data about the price points of top marine lubricant manufacturers placed across regions, in addition to providing information on sales growth, speculative production expansion, and production capacity, in the recently published report.

Marine Lubricant Industry Analysis by Category

· Marine Lubricant Market by Oil Type :

Oil-based Marine Lubricants Synthetic Marine Lubricants Bio-based Marine Lubricants



· Marine Lubricant Market by Product Type :

Engine Oil Hydraulic Fluid Compressor Oil Other Product Types



· Marine Lubricant Market by Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



