The Global Market For Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Is Predicted To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 6.8 Bn by 2026

The world has witnessed an increase in focus on mental health over the past few years and this has been majorly driven by increasing stress levels among the population across the globe.

Increasing awareness for bipolar disorders from government initiatives has majorly increased the demand for bipolar disorder medications and is expected to be a prominent trend over the forecast period.

High-stress environments and increasing incidence of substance abuse are major bipolar disorder causes. Rising public awareness about bipolar disorders, rapid advancements in therapeutics development, and increasing caseload of bipolar disorders are other factors that will influence bipolar disorder therapeutics consumption through 2026.

Will Related Side Effects Constrain Consumption of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Drugs?

“Rising Awareness about Side Effects of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Medications Could Hinder Market Growth”

Side effects associated with the use of bipolar disorder therapeutic medications are anticipated to have a restraining effect on global market potential.

Rising awareness among the general population regarding ill effects associated with long-term use of bipolar disorder drugs and increasing patient preference for chemical-free bipolar disorder medication are factors that could slow down bipolar disorder therapeutics demand over the coming years.

What is the Regional Market Outlook for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics?

“North America Accounts for Major Market Share”

The market for bipolar disorder therapeutics is projected to have a bright outlook in the region of North America owing to rising instances of bipolar disorders. This region is anticipated to hold a dominant market share over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness for bipolar disorders, the presence of advanced an healthcare system, rising incidence of bipolar disorders due to high-stress environments, and poor lifestyle habits are major factors that influence bipolar disorder therapeutics market growth through 2026. Increasing incidence of ADHD (Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) in this region will drive ADHD therapeutics demand.

Europe bipolar disorder therapeutics market is also anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to rising awareness for mental health and supportive government initiatives to boost the same. Consumption of bipolar disorder therapeutics equipment in Germany is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 2.6% throughout the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of mental disorders in regions of South Asia and East Asia is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for bipolar disorder therapeutics device providers across the forecast period. The bipolar disorder therapeutics market in China is estimated to attain a net value of US$ 514 Mn by 2026.

India and China are projected to emerge as highly rewarding markets in these regions as awareness of bipolar disorders increases through 2026. Rising instances of autism in the aforementioned region are expected to propel the demand for autism therapeutics.

How Did the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market Perform in 2020-2021?

The bipolar disorder therapeutics market saw a shift in trends as the sudden emergence of COVID-19 put the world in a state of shock. Lockdown restrictions were imposed across multiple nations as an effort to curb the spread of infections and this led to major changes in the world economy and affected various markets in different ways.

With a pandemic situation prevalent on a global scale and most of the world restricted from outdoor activity, a substantial change in mental health was observed under these challenging conditions. Although the demand for bipolar disorder medication was high in 2020, the market did not grow at its full potential owing to an increased focus on coronavirus infection control.

Allotment of major healthcare resources for pandemic led to a decreased focus on other health conditions and hence had a negative impact on the bipolar disorder therapeutics market growth. Consumption of bipolar disorder therapeutic drugs is expected to rise at a slow CAGR in the post-pandemic era owing to rising demand from the increasing caseload of mental health disorders.

Competitive Landscape:

Bipolar disorder treatment providers are investing in the research and development of novel therapeutics to expand their market presence across various regions. Bipolar disorder drug manufacturers are also pushing their offerings to get approvals from regulatory authorities.

In April 2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies, a leading biopharmaceutical organization known for its therapeutics, announced that it had obtained approval for the new dosage strength of CAPLYTA. This drug has proved its efficiency in the treatment of bipolar disorders and will now be available in strengths of 10.5 mg and 21 mg capsules.

Key Segments Covered in Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Industry Research

· Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market by Type:

Antipsychotics Drugs Anticonvulsants Mood Stabilizers Antidepressant Drugs Anti-anxiety Drugs



· Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market by Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



