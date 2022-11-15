Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Sales Revenue To Significantly Increase In Next Few Years

The global ethylene vinyl acetate market has reached US$ 8.99 billion, and is forecast to progress at a CAGR of 2.4% to climb to a market valuation of US$ 11.37 billion by 2032.

ncreasing demand for elastomer polymers and their application in industries such as footwear, packaging, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, etc., is driving the ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market expansion.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, foresees flourishing growth in demand for ethylene vinyl acetate. A few decades ago, ethylene vinyl acetate was only used in the foam and footwear industries. However, it has now become a key component of sustainable packaging solutions.

According to the Fact.MR study, ethylene vinyl consumption accounts for around 3%-4% revenue of the global elastomeric polymer market. Growing application of ethylene vinyl acetate in several end-use verticals such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, packaging, footwear, foam, and others will increase this revenue share by 1%-2% over the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7329

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Industry Research by Category

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Product Type : Very Low Density EVA Low Density EVA Medium Density EVA High Density EVA

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by End-use Industry : Footwear & Foam Packaging Agriculture Photovoltaic Panels Pharmaceuticals Other End-use Industries

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7329

Competitive Landscape

The global market for EVA is highly consolidated with only a few tier-1 manufacturers occupying a large share of the market. The focus of major players across the world is mostly on product development and distribution network expansion.

Prominent players in the market follow the competitive market pricing strategy in the ethylene vinyl acetate market. Companies are entering into collaborations and partnerships with end-use industries to bolster their consumer base.

ExxonMobil Corporation, in 2019, acquired Materia, Inc. The high structural performance company is a Nobel prize-winning firm for the technology for manufacturing a new class of materials.

in acquired The high structural performance company is a Nobel prize-winning firm for the technology for manufacturing a new class of materials. Celanese Corporation, in 2019, announced the acquisition of Next Polymers Ltd. This acquisition is likely to lead to rapid growth in the Indian business and broaden the company’s ability to serve nylon and other engineered materials coupled with offering a wide range of polymer products over the coming years.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7329

Why is Low Density EVA Gaining Noteworthy Traction?

Low density EVA captured more than 31% of the market in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~2.5% during the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of 3.6 billion by the end of 2032.

Medium density ethylene vinyl acetate has multiple end-use applications in footwear & foam, packaging, and pharmaceuticals; however, packaging & pharmaceuticals are anticipated to remain pivotal for the demand for medium-density EVA. This sub-segment is set to capture around 28% market revenue share and generate an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 600 million by 2032.

High density EVA accounts for nearly ~19% market share and is likely to follow a stagnant trend over the assessment period.

For More Insight- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/22/2521071/0/en/Aerospace-Filter-Industry-to-Surpass-US-2-964-49-Million-by-2032-Military-Aviation-to-Possess-48-Market-Share-Fact-MR-Report.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com