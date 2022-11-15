The Global Function Generators Market Is Expected To Hold A Value Of US$ 2.4 Billion By 2032

The global IoT sensors market is likely to garner absolute dollar growth of US$ 863 Million by 2032. Growing investments in R&D activities by several end-user players, majorly, the automotive and aerospace, and defense sectors. In addition, players are also involved in partnerships.

For instance, in November 2021, Lockheed Martin, a known security and aerospace company, and Keysight Technologies Inc., disclosed a partnership to develop 5G to regulate the security and response by signal generators to enhance mission-critical communications for aerospace and defense applications.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into analog and digital. The analog segment is expected to lead the market in the assessment period. The domination of the analog segment can be attributed to the ease of operation. Besides, the segment experiences significant demand from sectors such as education and research, majorly for R&D and product development. Such factors are expected to benefit the market in the forecast period.

Key Challenges Affecting the Function Generators Market

High Costs Associated with Function Generators to Impede the Market Growth

Function generators demand an oscilloscope, supply, USB port, and fixed and variable power supply. The cost associated with each device is high, which is likely to hamper the market growth. Moreover, these generators require large space, which is another factor that is expected to limit the market rise in the forecast period. Also, complexities associated with the equipment are anticipated to hinder the market expansion.

However, with the rising adoption of AI in the aerospace, healthcare, and automotive sector, the market can witness significant opportunities for expansion. This can also act as a counter to the impeding cause, and propel the market in the forecast period.

What are the Growth Prospects in the U.S?

Adoption of Test and Measurement Equipment in Various Sectors to Boost the Market in Region

As per the analysis, the global function generators market is anticipated to be dominated by North America. According to Fact.MR, the market in North America shall be led by the U.S while recording a CAGR of 4.3% and securing a market value of US$ 852.1 Million by the end of 2032.

Domination of the region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of test and measurement equipment in sectors such as; wireless communication, infrastructure, and aerospace and defense & government services.

In addition, favorable initiatives taken by players in the region are expected to benefit the market in the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, WPG Americas Inc., a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, announced that it had inked a new agreement with SPARK Microsystems, a company heading towards ultra-low-latency wireless communications. With such factors, the market in North America is expected to flourish significantly in the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising adoption of function generators for appropriate measurement of electrical components in electronics manufacturing and aerospace & defense is expected to be another salient cause expanding the market in the forecast period.

In addition, the rising number of 5G connections, which would demand wireless test equipment, network management, and test performance, is likely to propel the demand for function generators in the region.

In April 2022, Tech Mahindra announced a collaboration with KeySight Technologies to certify 5G equipment of open radio access network (O-RAN) in Tech Mahindra’s 5G O-RAN test lab facility situated in New Jersey, US. Such factors are projected to benefit the market in North America in the forecast period.

Which End-User is expected to be the primary Function Generator Consumer?

As per the analysis by Fact.MR, the global function generators market is expected to be dominated by the aerospace, defense, and government services segment, by end-users. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the timeframe of 2022- to 2032.

Domination of the segment can be attributed to the growing investments of government in aerospace, defense & government services, which is likely to enhance the demand for corresponding services resulting in a rise in the demand for function generators.

The aerospace, defense & government sector use various electronic equipment, such as; radio amplifiers, filters for robust communication, and satellite system components to assure operational safety. They’re also used in devices like sensors and radars, which are anticipated to strengthen the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global function generators market take various initiatives such as; partnerships, acquisitions, and R&D to strengthen their position in the market. Key development in the market include:

In February 2021, Tabor Electronics announced the inclusion of RF Arbitrary Waveform Generators to the Proteus series product line. The latest series provides the finest performance of direct digital RF generators and meets a significant objective in aerospace applications.

announced the inclusion of RF Arbitrary Waveform Generators to the Proteus series product line. The latest series provides the finest performance of direct digital RF generators and meets a significant objective in aerospace applications. In January 2020, GW Instek announced a new series of multi-channel function generators. GW Instek has propelled the MFG-2220 HM which provides the maximum frequency range of dual-channel signal generators.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Function Generators Market

· Global Function Generators Market by Type :

Analog Function Generators Digital Function Generators



· Global Function Generators Market by Current :

Up to 50 MHz Function Generators 50-100 MHz Function Generators Above 100 MHz Function Generators



· Global Function Generators Market by End User :

Automotive Energy Wireless Communication and Infrastructure Aerospace, Defense, & Government Services Others



· Global Function Generators Market by Region :

Function Generators in North America Function Generators in Europe Function Generators in Asia Pacific Function Generators in South America Function Generators in Middle East & Africa



