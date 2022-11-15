The Market For Automotive Lubricants Is Likely To Be Valued At US$ 108 Billion by 2032

Fact.MR has predicted the automotive lubricants market to increase at 3.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 in comparison to the 3% CAGR over the historic period. Properties such as high-level thermal stability, low freezing point, and high boiling point are helping to improve the overall performance of the engine. These are factors that are likely to push the automotive lubricants market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are making specific innovations in improving the efficiency of a car engine, thereby they are making hefty investments in Research & Development for enhancing the properties of automotive equipment. They are also adopting the nanoparticles and focusing on reducing the dependability on diesel and gasoline in the upcoming future.

Key Challenges to Automotive Lubricants Industry Expansion

Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Hamper the Demand for Automotive Lubricants

Several countries are tilting toward e-mobility solutions. For instance, the Netherlands and Norway declared that from the 1st quarter of 2032, no new car with combustion engines will be approved. Similarly, Volkswagen is completely realigning with its TRANSFORM 2025+ strategy.

As per the company’s policy, its target is to sell about one Billion electric cars per year by the end of 2032 and to dominate the e-mobility market. Electric vehicles are gaining importance and witnessing smooth growth in the past ten years. In China, about 2 billion electric cars were on the road in 2021. Additionally, Europe and the United States are also looking for further investments in electric vehicles such as increasing number of charging stations.

An increase in the number of electric vehicles will decline the usage of combustion engines, which will impact the automotive lubricants market. At the same time, gasoline and diesel-based automotive industries are well-established markets. So even with new electric vehicles, the automotive lubricants market has a lot of potentials and is a big market in terms of revenue.

How Opportunistic are Growth Prospects across the U.S Market?

The U.S. lubricants market size was valued at US$ 20.31 Billion, and is anticipated to inflate at a moderate CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2032. High volume sale of premium products is likely to push the U.S. market for lubricants in the upcoming future. Automotive and industrial are the key applications of lubricants, accounting for over 4/5th share in the U.S. market.

Demand for lubricants is growing from the industrial division due to the mounting production of chemicals, food, and electronics in the U.S.

The presence of chief industrial machinery makers, such as Caterpillar, Inc.; Deere & Co.; Baker Hughes, Inc.; AGCO Corp.; and Veritiv Corp., cater to the mounting demand for heavy machinery used in construction, agriculture, mining, and other industrial products.

Additionally, the agriculture industry in the North American region has observed substantial technological novelties that led to the growing utilization of farm machinery and equipment, thus propelling the demand for lubricants. Fact.MR forecasts that the U.S market for automotive lubricants is expected to touch the US$ 28 Billion mark by the end of 2032.

Which Lubricant is Most Preferred in the Automotive Lubricants Market?

Based on product type, the engine oil section held the majority share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its status quo throughout the forecast period. Engine oil is designed to enhance the efficiency of the vehicle by targeting to extend the overall vehicle life cycle. The elementary factor that pushes the consumption of engine oil comprises an upsurge in automotive sales across the globe.

Industrial engine oil is expected to remain a chief contributor to the development of the overall lubricant market. This lubricant is used to balance operating costs by substantially reducing the wear and tear of the heavily moving mechanical components.

It also helps in reducing the consumption of fuel since they have a low coefficient of friction, which ultimately aids to keep the engine parts clean, perform optimally, and deliver optimum combustion efficiency. Fact.MR’s report depicts that this section is estimated to cultivate at a 3.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Automotive Lubricants providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launch to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In May 2022, Shell Overseas Investments B.V. and B.V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij – subsidiaries of Shell Plc., have signed an agreement to sell Shell Neft LLC, which owns Shell’s retail and lubricants businesses in Russia, to PJSC LUKOIL.

In May 2019, ExxonMobil agreed to purchase Indonesian lubricant blender PT Federal Karyatama, the companies announced this week, as part of a plan to expand in the Asia-Pacific region. The $435 Billion acquisition includes the Federal Oil brand of lubricants and a new blending plant in Cilegon, Indonesia.

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Lubricants Industry Survey

· Automotive Lubricants Market by Lubricants :

Engine Oil Gear Oil Brake Oil Grease Other Automotive Fluid Lubricants



· Automotive Lubricants Market by Base Oil :

Fully Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils Semi-Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils Mineral Oil Automotive Lubricants



· Automotive Lubricants Market by Vehicle :

LCVs HCVs Midsize Vehicles Compact Vehicles Premium Class Vehicles Luxury Vehicles Other Vehicle Types



· Automotive Lubricants by Region :

North America Automotive Lubricants Market Latin America Automotive Lubricants Market Europe Automotive Lubricants Market Japan Automotive Lubricants Market APEJ Automotive Lubricants Market Middle East & Africa Automotive Lubricants Market



