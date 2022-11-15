Train Control and Management Systems Market – Competition Forecast and Opportunities by 2031

The global train control and management systems market stands at US$ 4.82 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 5.78 billion by the end of 2031.

Increasing focus on safety and optimization of transportation systems will majorly influence train control and management systems (TCMS) market potential over the coming years, with demand for train control and management systems set to increase at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Segments of Train Control and Management Systems Industry Research

TCMS Market by Train Type : Metros & High Speed Trains Electric Multiple Units Diesel Multiple Units

TCMS Market by Component : Computer Control Units Modular Input/output Devices Mobile Communication Gateways Human Machine Interfaces Others

TCMS Market by Connectivity : GSM-R Wi-Fi TETRA Others

TCMS Market by Solution Type : PTC (Positive Train Control) Systems Communication-based Train Control (CBTC) Integrated Train Control

TCMS Market by Region : North America Train Control and Management Systems Market Latin America Train Control and Management Systems Market Europe Train Control and Management Systems Market East Asia Train Control and Management Systems Market South Asia & Oceania Train Control and Management Systems Market MEA Train Control and Management Systems Market



What Impact Did COVID-19 Have on TCMS Demand Growth?

The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus infections in 2020 led to major changes in the world. Nationwide lockdowns were imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections and this led to the restricted activity which had an adverse impact on multiple businesses.

These restrictions also led to a downfall in the global train control and management systems market growth trend.

Closed borders and restrictions on travelling rendered train services useless which led to a substantial drop in utilization of train communication networks.

The TCMS market is anticipated to see a slow recovery in the post-pandemic era and train management system manufacturers are expected to adopt various strategies to boost growth and recover losses that were incurred in 2020.

Competitive Landscape :

TCMS suppliers are adopting new strategies to expand their business scope and focus on providing better products and services across the global landscape.

In May 2021, Railinc, a raid data and messaging provider for North American freight railway, announced the rebranding of its new business unit as TransmetriQ.

Should Train Control Management System Manufacturers Invest in China?

“Increasing Investments & Supportive Government Initiatives to Boost Growth”

China has made some huge strides in railway technology over the past years with notable advances such as super-fast Maglev trains leading the growth. Railway infrastructure development in China has been led by favorable government initiatives and increasing investments as well.

Efforts taken by the National Railway Administration (NRA) of China are also expected to boost shipments of TCMS systems in the nation. Train monitoring system manufacturers will see bright opportunities in China throughout the forecast period as these factors create a demand for TCMS software and train control management equipment.

