Rising In Global Sales of Inulin Will Grow At A CAGR of 6% Through 2031 | Fact.MR Study

According to the recently revised report by Fact.MR, the insulin industry is forecasting that the market will reach $2.2 billion by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period . Consumers are likely to show a greater affinity for powdered inulin, which increases at a CAGR of 6% . In addition, functional food & beverage applications are likely to dominate and generate sales of USD 170 million .

To stay one step ahead of your competitors, request a sample: