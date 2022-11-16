Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Drivers, Analysis by Recent Trends and Development till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cold Form Blister Packaging Industry Overview

The global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 5.69 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing end-use industries including healthcare, electronics and semiconductors, consumer goods, food and confectionery, and industrial products, particularly in Asia Pacific.

The continuously increasing population, the increasing per capita income levels, and awareness regarding more efficient packaging solutions areprojected to drive the demand for better healthcare solutions. The rising adoption of health insurance, coupled with the increasing personal health expenditure, has triggered the market growth.

The aluminum material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. Aluminum foil is used in cold-form blister packaging because of its wide range of mechanical properties. Aluminum packs are used for diagnostic products, light-sensitive formulation, and ointments where total barrier performance is required.

As product counterfeiting has become an increasingly serious issue, holographic effects are now being used on more and more aluminum foil cold form packs. Customers’ preference is increasing for packaging materials that offer longer shelf life, are impermeable to water vapor, oxygen, and light, aid in storing packaged products for prolonged periods, and help in maintaining freshness.

Cold Form Blister Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold form blister packaging market based on material, application, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Oriented-polyamide, Aluminum, Polyvinyl Chloride. Polypropylene, PE and PET.

The aluminum segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 and it is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

The polyvinyl chloride(PVC) material segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. The cost-effective feature of PVC makes it an essential material in cold-form blister packaging.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Consumer Products, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food & Confectionery and Others.

The healthcare segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020. The healthcare segment is inclusive of drug packaging that is orally administered including tablets, capsules, and inhaler medication. The widely used material for cold form blister packaging in the healthcare sector is aluminum.

The expansion of the generic market, escalation of financial investment in the healthcare facilities, marketing products through e-commerce, and rapidly growing drug delivery market are further expected to uplift the market growth.

Cold Form Blister Packaging Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is fragmented worldwide, especially across the healthcare sector, increasing competition among players. The players are expanding their reach in order to cater to the rising awareness and increasing demand for cold-form blister packaging in the pharmaceutical market.

Some prominent players in the global Cold Form Blister Packaging market include

Amcor Limited (Bemis Company, Inc.)

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Bilcare Limited

Winpak Ltd.

Uflex Ltd.

ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

Svam Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Essentra plc

Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc.

R-Pharm Germany GmbH

Wasdell Group

Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Ltd.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

