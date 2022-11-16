Powder Coating Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Powder Coating Equipment Industry Overview

The global Powder Coating Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for powder coating in the automotive industry owing to the emergence of electric vehicles is expected to augment market growth.

The rising demand for powder coating equipment is attributed to the increased usage of powder coating owing to its advantages over conventional liquid coating. Moreover, the ability of powder coating to be recycled and reused aligns with the sustainability objectives for manufacturers resulting in the increased demand for powder coating equipment.

The increasing preference for powder coating by automotive OEM coupled with the advent of electric vehicles is likely to augment the powder coating equipment demand primarily in the automatic coating systems. Furthermore, the increasing demand for consumer goods and home appliances where powder coating is heavily used is expected to boost the market growth.

Powder Coating Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Powder Coating Equipment market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Ovens & Booths, Powder Coat Guns and Others.

The ovens and booths segment led the market and accounted for 38.4% of the global revenue share in 2020. Ovens and booths are majorly used in the automotive industry where the space required for coating is large which is aptly provided by ovens and booths.

The powder coat guns segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. Stay-at-home orders have increased the DIY business in powder coating for home improvement and home renovation.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Consumer goods, Architectural, Automotive, General Industries, Furniture and Others.

The consumer products applications segment led the market and accounted for 23.6% of the global revenue share in 2020 owing to increased adoption of powder coatings in white goods and fitness equipment.

The demand for powder coating equipment in automotive applications is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 3.6% on account of the growing Electric Vehicle(EV) industry coupled with the increasing adoption of coatings in automotive refinishing.

Powder Coating Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Many powder coating manufacturers are involved in expanding their production facilities as well as product portfolios in order to meet the rising demand for powder coatings, thereby boosting the demand for powder coating equipment.

Some prominent players in the global Powder Coating Equipment market include

Nordson Corporation

Gema Switzerland GmbH

WAGNER

ANEST IWATA Corporation

Carlisle

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.

Mitsuba Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Statfield Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

SAMES KREMLIN

Eastwood Company

Parker Ionics

Red Line Industries Ltd

Reliant Finishing Systems

Pittsburgh Spray Equipment Co.

Oven Empire Manufacturing

