Fire-Resistant Glass Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

Fire-Resistant Glass Industry Overview

The global Fire-Resistant Glass Market size is expected to reach USD 5.92 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Rising emphasis on improving the fire safety standards owing to increasing instances of fire accidents and the growing development of innovative infrastructure is expected to propel the market growth during the projected period.

Fire-resistant glass is produced for bearing heat and holding high temperatures, as a result, they provide a barrier against smoke, fire, and extreme heat. It is used in various applications like doors, windows, partition walls, and stairways, in numerous end-use industries including building & construction, marine, automotive, aerospace, and others. The rising product consumption in the building & construction industry owing to an increasing number of fire incidents and the imposition of strict norms & regulations for the incorporation of fire-resistant materials in construction activities will support market growth.

Rising disposable incomes, growing preference toward look & appeal in interiors, and increasing awareness about fire safety have augmented the product demand in premium or luxury construction. For instance, in May 2021, TECFIRE had received a contract to provide fire-rated glass for the development of infrastructure for island resorts, marinas, commercial districts, residential areas, and several entertainment districts at Lusail City, Qatar. Thus, increasing spending on the development of infrastructure projects from a safety perspective is likely to fuel the product demand over the forecast period.

Fire-Resistant Glass Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Fire-Resistant Glass market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Wired, Ceramic, Gel-filled, Tempered and Others.

The ceramic segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 40% in 2020. The high share can be attributed to the growing preference for insulated glass units in residential and commercial construction, which provide fire ratings ranging from 20 minutes to 3 hours and can withstand the thermal shock of water from fire hoses and water sprinklers.

Tempered glass is witnessing an increase in global demand due to the wide scope of application in fire doors, which are meant to provide fire protection. In this glass, a special coating is applied on the outer layer to reflect some heat and therefore reduce the amount of heat transferred through the glass.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Building & Construction, Marine and Others.

The building & construction application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 61.0% in 2020 of the global market. Architectural glass is extensively used in the building & construction sector on account of its high strength and toughness.

In marine applications where vessels face strong waves, winds, noise, and extreme temperature conditions, especially offshore vessels, are prone to a higher risk of fire explosion accidents caused by equipment or structure failures.

Fire-Resistant Glass Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key players focus on merger & acquisition, regional expansion, and high profit-margin segments. Moreover, the whole supply chain got disrupted, which hampered the market dynamics. Hence, companies are looking forward to revised business models to cater to the growing demand during the projected period.

Some prominent players in the global Fire-Resistant Glass market include

Saint-Gobain

AGC, Inc.

GlasTrösch

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

POLFLAM sp. z o.o.

Shandong Hengbao Fireproof Glass Factory Co., Ltd.

Diamond Glass

Pyroguard

Safti First

Schott AG

