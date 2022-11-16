Organs-on-Chips Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global organs-on-chips market stands at a valuation of US$ 79 million and is anticipated to balloon to a size of US$ 339.5 million by the end of 2027. This is because worldwide sales of organs-on-chips are projected to increase at an astronomical CAGR of 33.8% over the next five years.

Advancements in organ-on-chip technology are expected to be of prime importance in driving market development over the coming years. Demand for lungs-on-chips is anticipated to be higher than demand for heart-on-chips over the coming years.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Organs-on-Chips Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The Organs-on-Chips Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

CN Bio Innovations

InSphero

BioIVT

Kirkstall

HemoShear Therapeutics LLC

Visikol

SynVivo

AxoSim

Nortis

Emulate Inc.

Tara Biosystems Inc.

MIMETAS

Organovo Holdings Inc.

TissUse GmbH

Hesperos Inc.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Organ : Liver Heart Lungs Other Organs

By Application : Drug Discovery Toxicology Research Other Applications

By End User : Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Institutions Other End Users



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

