Global Demand For Glycolic Acid Is Projected To Register A CAGR Of More Than 7% By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Glycolic acid is widely used as an intermediate in the formulation of various skin and hair care products, and acts as an exfoliating and moisturizing agent. Thus, increase in demand for skin and hair products becomes a key driving factor for the sales of glycolic acid.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5942

It is used for the variety of applications in the chemical industry, which includes the production of polyglycolic acid. In the industrial and research application, polyglycolic acid is used to make drug delivery systems for small-molecule drugs, proteins, and macromolecules. Because of its tuneable mechanical properties, biodegradability, and biocompatibility, it’s often used in a variety of tissue-engineering applications. In the near time, this trend is projected to boost global demand for polyglycolic acid.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the glycolic acid market is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5942

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, the global glycolic acid market was worth over US$ 270 million

Global demand for glycolic acid is projected to register a CAGR of more than 7% during the assessment period

Primary factor expected to drive the market is rising use of skin care and hair care products around the world

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global market as compared to other regions

As a natural alternative to synthetic chemicals in beauty products, formaldehyde-free glycolic acid is widely used

Use of formaldehyde-free glycolic acid as a clean alternative to synthetic chemicals is increasing in beauty products

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5942

Key Market Segments Covered

Grade Glycolic Acid ≤68% Glycolic Acid 70% Glycolic Acid ≥99%

Application Personal Care & Cosmetics Skin Care Hair Care Others (including Nail Care and Dental Care) Plant Growth Stimulation Food Flavoring & Preservation Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Manufacturing Cleaning Agent Household Industrial Institutional Oil & Gas Electronics Leather Dyeing & Tanning Others (including Biomedical & Drug Delivery and Gas Barrier Packaging)

Regions North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



For More Insights-https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-industrial-gear-solutions-with-complex-designs-driving-gear-measuring-machines-market-factmr-301266718.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: