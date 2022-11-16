Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market Is Likely To Be Valued At US$ 1.65 Billion In FY 2022

Laboratory centrifuge industry players have been witnessing rise in demand as pharmaceutical and biotechnology research & development (R&D) activities are gaining traction. With medical diagnostic organizations, hospitals, and research institutes flourishing on technical advancements and innovations, stakeholders are optimistic of ample opportunities in post-COVID-pandemic years.

The latest report on the laboratory centrifuge market by Fact.MR analyzes the industry while taking into account the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and emphasizing on shifting demand-supply patterns during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific will witness higher growth as compared to other regions, while more than 20+ countries will be worth the attention of manufacturers over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global laboratory centrifuge market is forecast to expand at around 2.5% CAGR through 2031
  • High demand for multipurpose laboratory centrifuges to be witnessed
  • Application in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors to bolster demand growth
  • The United States to contribute major share of revenue in the world’s largest laboratory centrifuge industry – North America
  • Germany remains at the forefront of the world’s second-largest market – Europe
  • Asia Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth through 2031, with its epicenters in China and India
  • Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, South Korea, and Italy to maintain positive industry outlook throughout the forecast period

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type
    • Multipurpose Laboratory Centrifuges
    • Micro Laboratory Centrifuges
    • Ultra-Laboratory Centrifuges
    • Other Laboratory Centrifuges
  • Application
    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Academic & Research Institutes
    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Hospitals
    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Diagnostics
    • Laboratory Centrifuges for Other Applications

The report covers following Laboratory Centrifuge Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Laboratory Centrifuge Market
  • Latest industry Laboratory Centrifuge Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Laboratory Centrifuge Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Laboratory Centrifuge Market demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Laboratory Centrifuge Market major players
  • Laboratory Centrifuge Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Laboratory Centrifuge Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

