Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market Is Likely To Be Valued At US$ 1.65 Billion In FY 2022

Laboratory centrifuge industry players have been witnessing rise in demand as pharmaceutical and biotechnology research & development (R&D) activities are gaining traction. With medical diagnostic organizations, hospitals, and research institutes flourishing on technical advancements and innovations, stakeholders are optimistic of ample opportunities in post-COVID-pandemic years.

The latest report on the laboratory centrifuge market by Fact.MR analyzes the industry while taking into account the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and emphasizing on shifting demand-supply patterns during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific will witness higher growth as compared to other regions, while more than 20+ countries will be worth the attention of manufacturers over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global laboratory centrifuge market is forecast to expand at around 2.5% CAGR through 2031

High demand for multipurpose laboratory centrifuges to be witnessed

Application in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors to bolster demand growth

The United States to contribute major share of revenue in the world’s largest laboratory centrifuge industry – North America

Germany remains at the forefront of the world’s second-largest market – Europe

Asia Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth through 2031, with its epicenters in China and India

Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, South Korea, and Italy to maintain positive industry outlook throughout the forecast period

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Multipurpose Laboratory Centrifuges Micro Laboratory Centrifuges Ultra-Laboratory Centrifuges Other Laboratory Centrifuges

Application Laboratory Centrifuges for Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Laboratory Centrifuges for Academic & Research Institutes Laboratory Centrifuges for Hospitals Laboratory Centrifuges for Diagnostics Laboratory Centrifuges for Other Applications



The report covers following Laboratory Centrifuge Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Laboratory Centrifuge Market

Latest industry Laboratory Centrifuge Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Laboratory Centrifuge Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Laboratory Centrifuge Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Laboratory Centrifuge Market major players

Laboratory Centrifuge Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Laboratory Centrifuge Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

