Global LED Video Walls Industry Is Expected To Experience A Y-O-Y Growth Of 7.1% For The Year 2022

Global LED Video Walls market study sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period. (Insert forecast period). The study offers statistics of key segments across prominent geographies, along with a detailed mapping of the global competitive landscape.

The market report tracks the global sales of LED Video Walls in 20+ high growth markets, along with analysing the impact of COVID-19 has had on information & communication technology (ICT) industry and LED Video Walls sector

How will Sales of LED Video Walls will foster in 2021 and beyond?

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an exhaustive overview of the global LED Video Walls market with focus on key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and detailed information about the global LED Video Walls market structure.

LED Video Walls market sales across the world will rise with the increasing adoption of wireless technology and penetration of digital media. With the outbreak of COVID-19, companies have become heavily reliant on digital platforms for the survival.

In the post-digital world, digital realities and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of thinking & related products/services will be in trend. Technological adoption rate is increasing exponentially, which will bolster the industry growth.

ICT companies. are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

China’s ICT industry will register high growth opportunities, especially as tech companies focus on digital transformation in the field of robotic process automation, data theft security, cloud & edge computing and cybersecurity.

Market players across China are shifting their focus on customer needs by taking a more nuanced approach through new service offering and by adopting various strategies such as product development and innovation.

The ICT sector across the U.K., France, and Germany will register robust growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing research & development activities for the development of novel technologies. Rising adoption of artificial intelligence and big data science among the ICT service providers will boost the growth.

Advent of 5G wireless technology across India will aid the growth of ICT sector combined with the adoption of edge computing within various end-use sectors such as healthcare, automotive and food & beverage industry. Emergence of e-commerce platforms within the manufacturing companies of diverse end-use sectors will improve the demand over the coming years.

Rise in adoption of autonomous vehicles across South Korea and Japan is improving the adoption of computing technologies for higher connectivity in the automobiles. This trend will strengthen the growth of ICT industry.

Key LED Video Walls Market Segments

Global LED Video Walls Market by Installation Type :

Indoor LED Video Walls

Outdoor LED Video Walls

Global LED Video Walls Market by Service :

LED Video Walls by Installation

LED Video Walls by Repairing/ Maintenance

LED Video Walls by Rental

Global LED Video Walls Market by Region :

LED Video Walls in North America

LED Video Walls in Europe

LED Video Walls in Asia Pacific

LED Video Walls in Middle East & Africa

LED Video Walls in South America

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market take various initiatives to offer better services and produce innovative products to secure the forefront position in the global LED video walls market. Some of the recent key developments in the market are:

In January 2020, LG Business Solutions USA rolled out two new 55-inch LCD video wall panels that comprise a 0.44 mm bezel for virtually seamless video wall installations and a new embedded Smart Calibration tool that lessens the maintenance and installation time by 97%.

In April 2022, the Oregon-based Planar, a known visualization technology provider, announced its plans to prepare a diverse portfolio of emerging broadcast technologies at NAB 2022. The enterprise will demonstrate the modern developments for broadcast production needs. It will range from cutting-edge fine pitch LED display solutions for in-camera virtual production to state-of-the-art motion capture (Mocap) solutions for fine camera tracking. NAB 2022 also marks the first NAB show since the launch of Planar Studios in 2021.

Key Regions Analysed

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US LED Video Walls Market

Canada LED Video Walls Sales

Germany LED Video Walls Production

UK LED Video Walls Industry

France LED Video Walls Market

Spain LED Video Walls Supply-Demand

Italy LED Video Walls Outlook

Russia & CIS Market Analysis

China LED Video Walls Market Intelligence

India LED Video Walls Demand Assessment

Japan LED Video Walls Supply Assessment

ASEAN LED Video Walls Market Scenario

Brazil LED Video Walls Sales Analysis

Mexico LED Video Walls Sales Intelligence

GCC LED Video Walls Market Assessment

South Africa LED Video Walls Market Outlook

