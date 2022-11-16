Europe Passive Fire Protection Market List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe Passive Fire Protection Industry Overview

The Europe passive fire protection market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Favorable fire safety regulations coupled with rising demand for fire protection in steel, oil and gas, and construction industries are likely to drive the market.

The construction of buildings is changing as new building designs usually feature open spaces with few barriers. In addition, buildings are becoming increasingly airtight and insulated with more combustibles within the building structure. These changes cause a fire in buildings that spread faster and become more hazardous, thereby driving the market.

Europe Passive Fire Protection Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe passive fire protection market on the basis of product, end-use, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Cementitious Materials, Intumescent Coatings, Fireproofing Cladding, and Others

The cementitious materials segment led the market for passive fire protection and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.2% in 2020.

The intumescent coatings product segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Construction, Industrial, Warehousing, and Others

The construction end-use segment led the market for passive fire protection and accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.5% in 2020.

The demand for passive fire protection in the oil and gas industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The Europe passive fire protection market is characterized by the presence of both global and regional players. The market competition is intense and characterized by demand for advanced and reliable passive fire protection systems. The market participants focus on research and development activities for developing new technologies for manufacturing products to achieve a competitive edge in the market.

Some prominent players in the Europe Passive Fire Protection market include:

3M

RPM International Inc.

Hempel A/S

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Hilti

Mercor Tecresa

Etex Group

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

Rolf Kuhn GmbH

