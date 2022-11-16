Global Sales Of Quantum Dot Display Is Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 30% Over 2032|Fact.MR Study

The quantum dot display market is forecast to be valued at over US$ 4 Bn in 2022, experiencing a Y-o-Y increase of 30% as compared to 2021. Future projections indicate that the market will surge over 17x to reach US$ 69.79 Bn by 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Quantum Dot Display Market Survey Report:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Nanosys Inc.

Nanoco Technologies

TCL Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

StoreDot Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Quantum Dot Display Industry Report

By Material Type Cadmium Containing Quantum Dot Display Cadmium Free Quantum Dot Display

By Application Type Quantum Dot Displays for Television Quantum Dot Displays for Monitors Quantum Dot Displays for Notebooks Quantum Dot Displays for Tablets Quantum Dot Displays for Smartphones Quantum Dot Displays for Medical Devices



