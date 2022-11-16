How did the COVID-19 Pandemic Affect the Fundus Cameras Market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fundus Cameras Industry Overview

The global fundus cameras market size is expected to reach USD 470.4 million by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising geriatric population and growing occurrences of chronic disorders such as diabetes and hypertension further increase the incidence of retinal disorders.

For instance, according to the WHO 2016 report, globally, in 2014, 422.0 million people had diabetes. Additionally, increasing non-communicable diseases such as AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma is contributing to the growing blind population globally. Therefore, to control the impact of these eye diseases, the fundus camera is widely used for diagnosis purposes. Availability of different types of fundus cameras such as hybrid, portable, handheld, and standalone is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Fundus Cameras Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fundus cameras market based on product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, and ROP Fundus Cameras

The non-mydriatic cameras segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.7% in 2020.

Advancements in non-mydriatic cameras, such as fluorescein imaging, portability, and live-action systems are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The mydriatic fundus cameras segment accounted for 19.9% of the share in 2020.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices

The ophthalmic and optometrist offices segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 26.4% in 2020.

The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.5% during the forecast period due to increasing optometrist practitioners, preference for primary eye care, and low-cost services by ophthalmic and optometrist offices compared to ophthalmologists.

Highly skilled ophthalmologists and comprehensive eye examinations in clinics are expected to increase the demand for ophthalmology clinics for complex situations.

Fundus Cameras Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key strategies of the company include – expansion of the global sales network, the establishment of new production systems, and the enhancement of R&D capabilities.

Some prominent players in the global Fundus Cameras market include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.

Kowa Company Ltd.

Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

Optovue, Incorporated

CenterVue SpA

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

Clarity Medical Systems, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

