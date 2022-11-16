Demand For Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR has forecasted the global MFC fiber market to rise at close to 14% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Growing popularity of sustainable packaging in food, cosmetics, and pharma sectors, and the lightweight, high-strength physical characteristics of MFC fiber are likely to aid growth, with relatively strong demand from the paints and coatings sector.

Prominent Key Players Of The Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market Survey Report:

Borregaard

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Fibria (Suzano Brazil)

SAPPI

Norkse Skog

FiberLean Technologies Ltd.

Cellu Comp Ltd.

Zelfo Technologies GmbH

Weidmann Fiber Technology

Others (indicative list)

Key Segments of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market

Application Barrier Films Performance Enhancers Rheology Modifiers Thickening Agents Strengthening Agents

End-use Industry Paper Packaging Dairy Others Food Paints & Coatings Personal Care Others

Region North America (U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & Rest of LATAM) Europe (EU-4, Nordic, Benelux, Poland and Rest of Europe) Russia/CIS Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ) Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

