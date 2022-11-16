Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Segmentation, Outlook and Forecast Report By 2028

Broadcast Scheduling Software Industry Overview

The global broadcast scheduling software market size is estimated to reach over USD 4.06 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increase in implementation of cloud-based solutions and the growing complications in broadcast media scheduling are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global broadcast scheduling software market based on solution, deployment, application, and region:

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Software and Services.

The software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 64% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for broadcast scheduling solutions to schedule broadcasting content efficiently and make workflow flexible between various management teams.

The service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing cloud deployment of broadcast scheduling software solutions. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 21.0% from 2021 to 2028. The segment is further categorized into managed services and professional services.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise, Cloud and Hybrid.

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 53 % in 2020 owing to the high number of broadcasters relying on conventional broadcasting systems, especially from developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil.

The hybrid segment is likely to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. The cloud segment accounted for the second-highest market share and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the shifting preference of consumers from traditional TV channels to online and streaming media and entertainment services owing to the rising penetration of smartphones, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into TV, Radio and Digital Platforms.

The digital platforms segment is anticipated to emerge as the second-largest segment in the broadcast scheduling software market and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be ascribed to the growing demand for national as well as global content from all age groups.

The Television (TV) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 47% in 2020 owing to a large population still preferring watching news and sports events on traditional or smart TVs with families or friends. The developed and developing countries, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, are the major contributors to the growth of this segment.

Broadcast Scheduling Software Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented, with several global as well as regional players operating in the marketplace. The key participants are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations, expecting to increase their business presence and withstand the extremely competitive business environment.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global broadcast scheduling software market include,

