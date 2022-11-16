Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis 2028

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Industry Overview

The global centrifugal blood pumps market size is estimated to reach USD 126.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Demand for centrifugal blood pumps is increasing owing to its several advantages such as low maintenance costs, small in size, and less capital investment. Thus, such advantages offered by centrifugal blood pumps are estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global centrifugal blood pumps market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Electronic and Mechanical.

The electronic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 73.5% in 2020. Electronic centrifugal blood pumps offer advantages such as energy conservation and process optimization that permit centrifugal blood pump systems to reduce the expense of cardiopulmonary bypass surgeries. Electronic centrifugal blood pumps offer the advantage of less pronounced systemic inflammatory response and decreased trauma to red blood cells compared to roller pumps, enhancing segment growth.

The mechanical segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Mechanical centrifugal blood pumps are widely used in circulatory assist procedures and conventional adult cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, fostering segment growth. However, due to technological advancements demand mechanical centrifugal pumps increases, thereby limiting the demand for mechanical centrifugal pumps.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others.

The hospitals segment dominated the market and captured the highest revenue share of 38.2% in 2020. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities and a skilled workforce providing a superior and wide range of cardiac treatment is expected to fuel the segmental growth. An increasing number of patient admissions in hospitals suffering from cardiac disorders is also anticipated to fuel market growth.

Growing awareness of ambulatory care centers especially in the U.S., Europe, and SEA countries are expected to fuel the growth of the ambulatory surgery centers The segment is expected to grow fast during the forecast period. The segment is inclusive of ambulatory surgery, ambulatory care for patients, and organ transport systems. Rising investments for expanding ASC business and supporting reimbursement policies are expected to boost segment growth from 2021 to 2028.

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Product launch, regulatory product approvals, strategic acquisitions, and innovation are major strategies adopted by the market players to retain their market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global centrifugal blood pumps market include,

Medtronic

LivaNovaplc

Qura srl

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Braille Biomedica Ltd.

Getinge AB

3M

Baxter International

