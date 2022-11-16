Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Development Trends of Analysis Report 2028

Disaster Preparedness Systems Industry Overview

The global disaster preparedness systems market size is expected to reach USD 255.19 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the increasing terrorism and criminal activities coupled with unpredictable natural disasters. Disaster preparedness refers to the preparations for mitigating the damages caused by natural or manmade disasters. It typically includes predictions of potential disasters and their probable locations, preventive measures to avoid tragedies before their occurrence, mitigation of the potential impact of disasters on vulnerable populations, and responses to effectively cope with the consequences of disasters.

Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disaster preparedness systems market based on type, solution, services, communication technology, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Emergency/Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Safety Management System, Earthquake/Seismic Warning System, Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems, Others.

The surveillance system segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for more than a 36.0% share of the global revenue. A surveillance system is critical during times of crisis such as natural disasters, epidemics, conflicts, and others. Surveillance system enables the organizations in identifying the risk factors, determine action items, determine action plans, among others. The demand for surveillance systems is high owing to its benefits such as reduced cost, remote monitoring, and improved productivity, among others.

The earthquake/seismic warning system segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. This system detects significant earthquakes and alerts the people before the shaking arrives.

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Geospatial Solutions, Disaster Recovery Solutions, and Situational Awareness Solutions.

The disaster recovery solutions segment dominated the disaster preparedness system market in 2020 and accounted for more than 39.0% share of the global revenue. Disaster recovery is the process that is implemented by all sizes of organizations to ensure rapid recovery of hardware, data, and applications that are critical for business operations in the event of natural disasters.

segment dominated the disaster preparedness system market in 2020 and accounted for more than 39.0% share of the global revenue. Disaster recovery is the process that is implemented by all sizes of organizations to ensure rapid recovery of hardware, data, and applications that are critical for business operations in the event of natural disasters. The geospatial solutions segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Geospatial solutions are used for collecting, analyzing, and storing geographic information. The geospatial solution is used to build a database for critical facilities such as fire stations, police stations, hospitals, and others, which will help plan for disaster situations.

Based on the Services Insights, the market is segmented into Training & Education Services, Consulting Services, Design & Integration Services, Support & Maintenance Services.

The consulting services segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for more than 39.0% share of the global revenue. Many organizations are providing emergency planning, process development, and consulting services. These organizations help in designing, developing, and preparing strategies for disaster management and also provide end-to-end consulting services for the same.

The training and education services segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The large-scale deployment of a disaster preparedness system has triggered the demand for professional services, especially the training and education services that are provided to disaster response teams, first responders, and disaster management volunteers.

Based on the Communication Technology Insights, the market is segmented into First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, Emergency Response Radars, Vehicle-Ready Gateways, Others.

The emergency response radars segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for more than 29.0% share of the global revenue. These systems are used for locating disaster victims. This technology enables the emergency response team to find the buried disaster victims by tracking their heartbeats. Thus, the increasing natural disasters are driving the need for the emergency response radars segment.

segment. The satellite phones segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. A satellite is used by satellite mobile phones to communicate with cellular, landline, and other satellite phones worldwide. These phones are mainly used to coordinate recovery and response efforts in areas where the existing network is damaged due to natural disasters.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Public Sector, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Others.

The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for more than a 21.0% share of the global revenue. Natural disasters harm insurance companies owing to which there is a need for a disaster preparedness system among them.

The healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Natural disasters affect the operations of hospitals which thereby creates the need for disaster preparedness systems among them.

Disaster Preparedness Systems Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitive environment is highly fragmented in nature. Major market players are focused on various organic and inorganic strategies, such as partnerships, product innovation, geographical expansion, and research and development, to strengthen their market positions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global disaster preparedness systems market include,

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

NEC Corporation

IBM

Alertus

OnSolve

Juvare

Singlewire Software

Order a free sample PDF of the Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.