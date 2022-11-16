Spinal Fusion Device Market Analysis by Application 2028

Spinal Fusion Device Industry Overview

The global spinal fusion device market size is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of spinal-related disorders and technological advancement in spinal fusion surgeries are boosting the market growth. The market experienced a slight decrease in growth rate in 2020 due to delays or cancellations of elective surgeries.

Spinal Fusion Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global spinal fusion device market on the basis of product, disease type, surgery, end-user, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Thoracolumbar Devices, Cervical Fixation Devices and Interbody Fusion Devices.

The thoracolumbar devices segment dominated the market for spinal fusion devices and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 55.0% in 2020. The increasing incidence of spinal disorders such as spinal stenosis, excessive kyphosis, and vertebral fracture is further driving the segment.

In most of these cases, surgery is the only treatment option. Moreover, fractures in the thoracolumbar area can be the most important reason for surgical intervention. These fractures are either caused by road accidents or bone insufficiency. Bone insufficiency is caused for the reason of underlying settings such as osteoporosis and tumors that eventually weaken the bone and cause fractures.

and tumors that eventually weaken the bone and cause fractures. The cervical segment is expected to grow fast in the market for spinal fusion devices over the forecast period owing to the rise in prevalence of cervical spondylosis in corporate professionals. Cervical spondylosis is a common disorder that is projected to account for 2% of all hospital admissions in the U.S. It is the most recurrent cause of spinal cord dysfunction in patients elder than 55 years.

Based on the Disease Type Insights, the market is segmented into Degenerative Disc, Complex Deformity, Trauma & Fractures, Others.

The degenerative disc segment dominated the market for spinal fusion devices and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 42.0% in 2020. Growing reasons for lower back pain and neck pain in adults and an upsurge in elderly population are the major aspects driving the segment. In addition, rise in sports and daily activities is expected to augment segment growth.

The complex deformity segment is expected to grow fast in the market for spinal fusion devices over the forecast period. The demographics of the elderly population in the U.S. are experiencing a fundamental shift as medical care improvements and life expectancy increases.

Based on the Surgery Insights, the market is segmented into Open spine surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery.

The minimally invasive surgery segment dominated the market for spinal fusion devices and accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.0% in 2020 as it’s the first preference for spinal fusion surgeries. According to a survey in 2019 in the U.S., the 3 most significant parameters for patients when selecting between MIS and open surgery were: surgeon’s recommendation, complication risk, and long-term outcomes.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others.

The hospitals dominated the market for spinal fusion devices and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 57.0% in 2020. The growing number of spinal surgeries performed at hospitals is one of the factors driving the segment. Growing government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and expanding the middle-class population in developing nations such as India are resulting in increasing demand for quality healthcare services delivered by hospitals, thereby aiding segment growth.

The specialty clinics segment is expected to grow fast in the market for spinal fusion devices over the forecast period. The popularity of these clinics is increasing over years. With the need for improved access to care, numerous types of specialty clinics have come to market over the last two decades.

Spinal Fusion Device Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for spinal fusion devices is highly competitive with many large and small industry players. These players are taking initiatives such as regional expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to gain more market penetration.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global spinal fusion device market include,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Globus Medical

ATEC Spine, Inc

Captiva Spine, Inc

SeaSpine

Spinal Elements, Inc.

Spine Wave, Inc.

Spineology, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

