Shipping Container Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2020 to 2028

Shipping Container Industry Overview

The global shipping container market size is expected to reach USD 15.83 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2028. The market is expected to be driven by maritime trade, expanding penetration of the e-commerce industry, digitization in shipping container space, and increasing demand for specialized shipping containers by the department of defense.

Shipping Container Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global shipping container market report based on product, type, size, flooring, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into ISO Containers and Non-standardized Containers Market

ISO container led the market and accounted for more than 98.0% share in the product segment in 2020. ISO is the standard container used for universal cargo transportation. The extensive utilization of ISO containers for international trade is mainly attributed to its higher share in the product segment in 2020.

Non-standardized ones are not manufactured as per standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). These are available with sizes of 48 ft and 53 ft., which are larger in sizes compared to ISO-standard. Besides, non-standardized ones are also offered smaller sizes such as 10 ft and 8 ft.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Dry Containers, Reefer Containers, Tank Containers and Others

Dry containers dominated the market and accounted for over 80.2% share of global revenue in 2020. Low cost, wide availability, and extensive application of dry containers for shipping of dry materials mainly contributed to its high share in the type segment in 2020.

Reefer is among the popular shipping container, used to transport temperature-critical goods such as vegetables, seafood, fish, meat, fruits, pharmaceutics, flowers, and alcoholic beverages . Reefers are expensive as compared to dry containers owing to added refrigeration mechanism in them.

Apart from dry and refer containers multiple other types of containers including flat rack, tunnel, special-purpose, open-top, and insulated containers are used for shipping goods. The tank container is another popular shipping container type, which is mainly used for the transportation of gas, liquid, or powder products.

Based on the Size Insights, the market is segmented into 20’ Containers, 40’ Containers, High Cube Containers and Others

Based on size, 40’ containers dominated the industry and accounted for over 48.2% share of global revenue in 2020. Factors such as large space and durability offered by the 40’ container as compared to 20’ mainly attributed to its higher adoption across the application industries.

The dimensions of 20’ containers comply with the international standard, ISO 668:1995. 20’ container typically provides 160 ft sq square of storage space. These are more convenient in terms of handling and less expensive than the 40’ containers.

High cube is another popular container size, which is similar to 40’ containers in terms of length and breadth; however, their height is 1 foot more than standard 40’ containers. This height results in an additional 344 cubic feet storage capacity in high cube containers owing to which the high cube segment is likely to witness strong growth in the coming years

Based on the Flooring Insights, the market is segmented into Wood, Bamboo, Metal, Vinyl, and Others

Wood flooring dominated the global shipping container market and accounted for nearly 59.9% of the market share, in terms of volume. The higher inclination towards wood flooring is majorly observed owing to its low cost, adequate strength, aesthetic appeal, and durability.

Bamboo flooring is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market from 2020 to 2028. Cost-effectiveness, easy availability, and sustainability are key factors augmenting the growth of bamboo flooring.

Metal-floored shipping containers mainly use steel and aluminum for flooring. Steel flooring is generally used in shipping containers, which are specifically designed for industrial applications. The high cost of metal flooring as compared to wood and bamboo flooring is anticipated to hamper the growth of the metal flooring segment in the market over the forecast period.

and aluminum for flooring. Steel flooring is generally used in shipping containers, which are specifically designed for industrial applications. The high cost of metal flooring as compared to wood and bamboo flooring is anticipated to hamper the growth of the metal flooring segment in the market over the forecast period. Vinyl flooring is typically employed for shipping containers intended to carry liquid cargo containing chemicals, oil, acids, and others. Vinyl flooring is low maintenance, durable, and easy to clean. However, this flooring can be damaged by extreme temperatures and is highly susceptible to gouges and dents.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Consumer Goods Transport, Industrial Transport, Food Transport and Others

Industrial transport led the application segment with a share of 56.6% by revenue in the global market in 2020. Extensive use of shipping containers for transportation of industrial raw materials and manufactured goods such as metals, minerals, oil & gases, chemicals, machinery, automobiles, aircraft parts, etc. are attributed to the high share of the industrial transport segment in 2020.

The consumer goods segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. It primarily includes transportation of electronic devices, furniture, toys, and others through shipping containers.

The food transport application segment mainly comprises the use of shipping containers for the transportation of food items and beverages such as vinegar; alcohols and spirits; food ingredients; pulses; vegetable oils; canned, dried, and frozen fruits; condiments; sauces; jams and jellies; prepared/preserved seafood; and snacks.

Perishable food items and beverages deteriorate quickly if exposed to humidity or extreme temperatures. Therefore, the use of reefer containers plays a key role during the transportation of such food items and beverages.

Shipping Container Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The industry is highly fragmented with the presence of large- and medium-sized international companies as well as small-sized domestic players. Increasing investment in building manufacturing plants for shipping containers is fueling the market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global shipping container market are:

Bertschi AG

BNH Gas Tanks

Bulkhaul Limited

Danteco Industries BV

NewPort Tank

P. Moller – Maersk

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.

CXIC Group

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

TLS Offshore Containers/TLS Special Containers

