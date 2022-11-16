Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Market Growing Demand to Boost from 2021 to 2028

Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Industry Overview

The global diaphragm pacing therapy system market size is expected to reach USD 11.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the factors contributing to the market growth are the upsurge in the prevalence of breathing disorders including sleep apnea, the rise in spinal cord injuries, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global diaphragm pacing therapy system market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into External Diaphragm Pacemaker and Diaphragm Pacemaker

In 2020, the external diaphragm pacemaker segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.8%. Based on the product, the market for the diaphragm pacing therapy system is segmented into external diaphragm pacemaker and diaphragm pacemaker.

The external diaphragm pacemaker segment is gaining popularity owing to the rise in treatment of conditions such as cervical spinal cord injury and congenital central hypoventilation syndrome. The diaphragm pacemaker decreases the power outages concern and external power source requirement, and the convenience of movement and silent functioning further supports the market growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Spinal Cord Injury, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and Others

The spinal cord injury segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.5% in 2020 owing to the growing number of spinal cord injuries annually worldwide. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, around 17,000 new spinal cord injury cases are reported every year in the U.S.

Moreover, the upsurge in accidents and falls, and injury during sports/recreation activities boost the prevalence of spinal cord injury and the number of patients suffering resulting in the demand for diaphragm pacing therapy systems. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is expected to support the market growth of the diaphragm pacing therapy system. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is most common in the geriatric population, and it is reported that around 5,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Technological developments in the healthcare sector have led to further innovation and development by the market players to meet the growing demand. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the surge of critical patients requiring mechanical ventilation for a prolonged period.

Some of the prominent players in the diaphragm pacing therapy system market include:

Lungpacer Medical Inc.

Avery Biomedical Devices, Inc.

Synapse Biomedical

Atrotech

Order a free sample PDF of the Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.