North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Operating Room Doors And Walls Industry Overview

The North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific operating room doors and walls market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, large geriatric population base, rise in the number of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers across the regions are increasing the demand for operating rooms, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Operating Room Doors And Walls Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific operating room doors and walls market based on product, door type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Doors and Walls

Based on product, the walls segment dominated the market with a share of 68.7% in 2020 and is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. An increase in demand for prefabricated panels made of glass, stainless steel , or HPL that can additionally incorporate leaded protection for hybrid operating rooms installed with radiological equipment is driving the segment.

or HPL that can additionally incorporate leaded protection for hybrid operating rooms installed with radiological equipment is driving the segment. The demand for operating room doors is increasing owing to the rise in the number of surgical procedures, coupled with the increasing patient demand for immediate care while avoiding the spread of infections in operating theaters at hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Based on the Door Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hermetic Doors and Hinge Doors

Hermetic doors accounted for the largest revenue share of 95.6% in 2020 and are anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Hermetic doors are further segmented into sliding doors and swing doors. Sliding door accounted for the largest revenue share of 86.8% in 2020 and is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The growing demand for hermetic doors due to their benefits, including soundproof, airtight, watertight, and anti-cross contamination environment, is boosting the segment growth.

Based on the End-use Insights the market is segmented into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

In 2020, hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share of 92.0% and are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in investments for the upgradation of hospitals, the development of new operating rooms, and an increase in the number of new hospitals.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and obesity, coupled with rising consumer demand for quality care at affordable rates, is driving the demand for ASCs.

North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Operating Room Doors And Walls Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Mergers & acquisitions, increased investments, and development of new products or product up gradation are the major strategies adopted by market players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some prominent players in the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific operating room doors and walls market include:

ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems

STANLEY Access Technologies LLC

GEZE

Getinge AB

DAGARD

Medifa

Bawer S.p.A.

AMENSCO

SAMEKOM

LeoCon Group

Integrated

Lindner Group

