Rising concern of weight gain is driving the Low-Calorie Hard Candy market growth.

Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy market is estimated to witness an increase in demand. There is a surge in demand of Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy because of rising concern of weight gain among kids, youngsters and adults.

The study conducted by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated that among every 5 children one is having obesity which has helped in the emergence of low calorie products. Moreover, government is encouraging many health initiatives to lower down junk food and high calorie. These factors anticipated to boost the Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy market.

Sugar is one of the key basis of calorie in food. Now consumers are shifting their preference from high calorie food to healthy and low calorie food. The demand for Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy are increasing due to its low sugar content and high nutrition value.

Candy market is growing and that, in turn, has improved the market for Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy growth. Better flavors, appearance, and texture has further fueled the demand for low-calorie hard candy.

Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of flavour, the global Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy market can be segmented as:

Orange

Lemon

Watermelon

Carmel

Chocolate

Others

On the basis of package, the global Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy market can be segmented as:

Pouch

Tub

packets

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy are as follows-

Mars

Mondelez international

Nestle

Hershey

Perfetti van melle

Lotte

Surya food

DS food

DeMet’s Candy Co.

Ferrara Candy Co.

Increasing Number of Confectioneries and Growing Awareness of Sugar Free Diet Has Driven the Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy Market

Hard candy is made by sugar and may cause many health issues. Manufacturers are keeping in mind the shifting trend of consumers towards Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy, they have started using natural sweetener in the candy. Stevia a sugar substitute derived from the leaves of stevia rebaudiana.

The compounds steviol glycosides are 30 to 150 times sweeter than sugar. The natural ingredients have become important for Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy, as it is calorie free, which helps in controlling the weight and contains antioxidant which reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer. Apart from this it is consider safe for teeth as they do not ferment when in contact with oral bacteria and cause cavities and erosion.

Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy is available in various flavors such as fruits, chocolate, milk and nuts. The main target customers for Organic Low Calorie Hard Candy is mostly health conscious youngster or adults, fitness conscious and children.

