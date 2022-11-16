Rising Trend Of Ready-To-Eat Food Is Driving Low-Calorie Nutella Market Demand

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Nutella is one of the most popular and highly consumed chocolate spread around the world. This sweet spread is put on toast, bread and pancakes. In past few years, nutella has witness significant increase in sale and has become second most popular spread.

Nutella contains sugar, hazelnut, cocoa, and vegetable oil. The rising consciousness of health among consumers led to the demand for low calorie Nutella in the market.

Low calorie nutella has become an essential part of breakfast. Peanut butter and chocolate spread are replacing other spreads such as marmalade and jam because of its high nutritional value and low fat. Health benefit associated with low calorie nutella is another factor driving the growth of market.

Nutella manufacturer are also offering gluten free, low fat and low calorie nutella spread to fulfil the increasing demand of health-conscious people. The new brands are giving stiff competition to existing brands by continuous product innovation.

Apart of using Nutella as a spread over bread, it can be used as a topping on ice cream, to make hot chocolate, to spread over croissants or add to any dessert and many more. It is expected that these factors will boost the demand for low-calorie Nutella in the market over the forecast period.

In the western world, spreads are an integral part of breakfast and it is anticipated to witness high growth in other regions as well, which will propel the low calorie nutella market. Healthy snacks not only provide energy all day but also provides nutrients.

Healthy snack reduce hunger and prevent from over eating. Snacks have become a new trend among consumer those who prefer go to food because of hectic schedule. Therefore, consumers are choosing healthy snacks such as low calorie nutella for nutrients and energy.

The market of low calorie Nutella is witnessing significant growth because of widely acceptance of bread across the globe in their daily diet in urban population, where it becomes obvious to have a suitable spread which contains nutritional values.

Growing use of low-calorie Nutella as a substitute to butter due to its health benefit such as low fat, high nutritive value, easily spreadable at refrigeration temperature over food are some of the key factors which are increasing the growth of low-calorie Nutella.

Having a quick snacks has become the new trend among consumers who prefer a quick meal in between work because of hectic lifestyles. Hence, it becomes important for the consumer to go for energy food such as low-calorie Nutella spread which provides energy and nutrients. This in turn increasing the popularity of low calorie nutella in the market.

However, the changing price of raw materials such as sugar and cocoa and uncertain supply of it will hamper the growth of low-calorie Nutella market. Moreover, the increasing popularity of cereals such as cornflakes, oats, and muesli will be the key restraining factor for the growth of the global low-calorie Nutella market.

