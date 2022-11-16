Rising Trend of Pet Humanization is Likely to Augment Freeze Dried Dog Food Sales

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), in 2020, the US, had more than 85 million households with one or more pets. The majority of them were dogs. Besides, the rising bond between the dogs and their owner, is making owners willing to spend more on dog foods. The dog owners are now pretty conscious of their dog’s health and are purchasing freeze dried foods. Such foods are rich in nutrition for dogs, which in turn, will drive the sales forward.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Freeze Dried Dog Food Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Freeze Dried Dog Food?

The market for freeze dried dog food is competitive in nature due to presence of majority of player around the globe. Some of the prominent players are

  • Natures Menu Ltd
  • TruDog.
  • Wisconsin Freeze Dried
  • Canature Processing Ltd
  • Natural Pet Food Group
  • Stewart pet food
  • Fresh Is Best
  • CARNIVORE MEAT COMPANY
  • LLC
  • Bravo
  • Champion Pet foods
  • Grandma Lucy’s
  • Stella & Chewy’s
  • Steve’s Real Food
  • Primal Pet Foods.

Numerous strategies like mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions were implemented by the number of key players to remain competitive in the market. For instance, vital manufacturers have shifted their focus towards online sales channel and are investing into generating sales from their own websites and in turn generate higher margins form the product sales.

