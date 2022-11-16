Sales Of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Across The World Are Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR Of 4.5% From 2022 To 2032

According to Fact.MR, the global specialty oilfield chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The survey gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Key Players

  • Ashland Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Clariant AG
  • E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company
  • Solvay SA
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • AkzoNobel NV
  • Baker Hughes Inc.
  • Kemira OYJ

Key Segments Covered in Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry Research

  • Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type :
    • Specialty Oilfield Chemical Demulsifiers
    • Specialty Oilfield Chemical Inhibitors & Specialty Oilfield Chemical Scavengers
    • Specialty Oilfield Rheology Modifiers
    • Specialty Oilfield Friction Reducers
    • Specialty Biocides
    • Specialty Surfactants
    • Other Types
  • Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Application :
    • Specialty Oilfield Production Chemicals
    • Well Stimulation
    • Drilling Fluids
    • Enhanced Oil Recovery
    • Other Applications
  • Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:

