Global Demand For Hexane Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 3.3% From 2022 To 2032

Market Players:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Rompetrol Rafinare

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Phillips 66

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Jun Yuan Petroleum Group

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Beijing Yanshan Jilian Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Hexane Industry Research Hexane Market by Grade : Extraction Polymerization Other Grades

Hexane Market by Application : Edible Oil Extraction Industrial Solvents Adhesive Formulations Leather Treatment

Hexane Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Regional Analysis:

China has a highly lucrative agriculture industry that is required for edible oil extraction. China has witnessed a growth in its foodservice industry in the past few years as disposable income and consumer trends have evolved. This is expected to drive demand for food-grade hexane in the country over the forecast period.

The India hexane market is expected to be primarily driven by rapid industrialization which has resulted in the high use of hexane in several industry verticals. Moreover, favorable government policies in India to boost industrial activity are also expected to open up new opportunities for hexane manufacturers in the country.

