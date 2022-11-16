Dianhydride Market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of around 6.1% through 2032

Global dianhydride market valuation currently stands at US$ 666.2 million, and the market is forecast to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Pyromellitic dianhydride (PMDA) compound consumption is anticipated to increase at 4.8% CAGR to touch 65.7 KT by 2032. The top 5 dianhydride manufacturers account for around 22% market share at present.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Dianhydride market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Dianhydride market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Dianhydride market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Dianhydride Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

  • Boshan Hengtai Chemical Factory
  • CABB Chemicals
  • Daicel Corporation
  • Daikin Chemicals
  • Evonik
  • Fanxian Guofeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Fanxian Senyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Fengchen Group Co., Ltd
  • Haihang Industry
  • Hualun
  • Huangshan Deping Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Liyang Qingfeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Lonza Group AG
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
  • Nexam Chemical
  • Puyang Longde Young New Material Co., Ltd.
  • Puyang Shenghuade Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Rugao Leheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Helishi Petrochemical Technology Development Co., Ltd.
  • Shijiazhuang Hope Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • UIV Chem

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

  • Dianhydrides Market by Compound :
    • Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA)
    • Benzophenone Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (BTDA)
    • Hexafluoroispropylidene Diphthalic Anhydride (6-FDA)
    • Others (CBDA, ODPA, CHDA, etc.)
  • Dianhydrides Market by Purity :
    • Below 98% Dianhydride
    • Above 98% Dianhydride
  • Dianhydrides Market by Function :
    • Additives
    • Precursors
    • Curing Agents
    • Chain Extenders
  • Dianhydrides Market by Application :
    • Resin Production
      • Epoxy
      • Polyester
      • Polyether
      • Polyimide (Kapton)
      • Others
    • Adhesive Production
    • Coating Production
    • Mouldings Powder Production
    • Lubricant Production
    • Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East Africa

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

