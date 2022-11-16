Unit Sales of Cancer Biomarkers Market To Soar During Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

The ubiquitous cancer biomarkers market is anticipated to surpass US$ 33 Bn by 2031, representing a 3x increase from 2020. Presently, the market is valued at a little above US$ 11 Bn. Increasing prevalence of debilitating cancers are spurring expansion prospects.

The global market is being driven by the rising worldwide incidence of cancer and higher acceptance of cancer therapies in developing countries, the paradigm change in healthcare from illness diagnosis to risk assessment or early diagnosis, and the increased use of biomarkers in drug development.