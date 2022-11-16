What are the growth opportunities of Plastic Contract Manufacturing market in upcoming period?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Plastic Contract Manufacturing Industry Overview

The global Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market size is expected to reach USD 45.82 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Plastic is required by various end-use industries due to which, several end-users prefer to outsource plastic components as it reduces their production cost. This is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Polypropylene and polyethylene are increasingly being used for the production of medical devices. The growing demand for improved healthcare facilities and the rising number of hospitals have augmented the growth of the medical devices sector worldwide. The growing sales of medical devices are expected to be beneficial for the market growth.

Plastics can be easily molded into desired shapes using techniques, such as injection molding or 3D printing. Thus, manufacturers in the consumer electronics industry have exhibited a rising affinity towards contract manufacturing of their plastic components to decrease production costs, which is expected to contribute to the industry growth. Key players are investing to enhance manufacturing capabilities and efficiencies to improve profit margin. For instance, in April 2021, EVCO Plastics expanded its manufacturing space by purchasing a new plant by up to 500 tons capacity in Georgia, U.S. for 20 injection molding machines, thereby enhancing its medical capabilities.

Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastic contract manufacturing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Polypropylene, ABS, Polyethylene, Polystyrene and Others.

The Polypropylene (PP) segment led the market and accounted for 34.3% of the global revenue share in 2020. Polypropylene is majorly used for manufacturing components in medical and automotive applications.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Appliances and Others.

The consumer goods & appliances segment led the market and accounted for 27.2% of the global revenue share in 2020. Rising dependency on household appliances, owing to the increasing working population, coupled with increasing disposable income levels, is expected to drive the demand for these appliances, propelling the segment growth.

The medical application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing utilization of catheters in the medical sector in several applications, such as angiography, cardiac electrophysiology testing, angioplasty, and administration of intravenous fluids, is expected to drive the product demand.

Plastic Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of various contract manufacturers across the world. The market players cater to the product demand stemming from applications in the medical, automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer goods & appliances, telecommunication, industrial, and agriculture industries.

Some prominent players in the global Plastic Contract Manufacturing market include

McClarin Plastics, LLC

EVCO Plastics

C&J Industries

Plastikon Industries, Inc.

RSP, Inc.

Mack Molding

Tessy Plastics

Inzign Pte Ltd.

Genesis Plastics Welding

Baytech Plastics

Gregstrom Corp.

Nolato AB

Natech Plastics, Inc.

PTI Engineered Plastics, Inc.

Rosti Group AB, Inc.

