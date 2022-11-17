North America Dietary Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 77.1 Billion by 2028

North America Dietary Supplements Industry Overview

The North America Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to reach USD 77.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. This demand is attributed to the growing demand for preventive health products and increasing healthcare costs in the region. Furthermore, growing awareness on the nutrition, health & wellness aiming to boost immune system and general health is expected to increase the demand for dietary supplements in coming years.

The demand for dietary supplements skyrocketed post COVID-19 pandemic outbreak due to the increasing awareness about the significance of immunity in these times. Furthermore, the online sales of dietary supplements also experienced a hike of more than 55% in the year 2020. This is due to the movement restrictions imposed by the government in the region.

Acquisition of medium and small-size companies is one of the key strategies being adopted by the players to expand product portfolio and increase manufacturing capacity. For instance, in April 2021, Unilever acquired the U.S. supplements brand and lifestyle company, Onnit, as it continues to expand its consumer health offerings. Companies have also been adopting several new technologies such as microencapsulation, which is targeted over-controlled release and protection of active ingredients in the dietary supplements.

North America Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America dietary supplements market on the basis of ingredient, form, application, end-user, distribution channel and region:

Based on the Ingredient Insights, the market is segmented into Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega Fatty Acids and Others.

Vitamins were the majorly used ingredients to produce dietary supplements, accounting for 31.3% of total revenue share in 2020. Factors fueling interest in these products include the rapid advances in science and technology, increasing healthcare costs, changes in food laws affecting label and product claims, burgeoning aging population, and rising interest in attaining wellness through diet.

The protein & amino acids ingredient segment is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for protein and amino acidsin sports nutrition products. Furthermore, emergence of new plant-based proteins such as soy, spirulina and hemp are expected to further contribute to the segment growth.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Tablets, Capsules, Soft gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids and Others.

The tablet segment held the highest share of 33.4% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. This is due to the ease in usage, packaging, and high absorption. Tablets is followed by capsules in terms of revenue in 2020.

Liquid dietary supplement is a liposomal product, which is evenly dispersed in water for smooth consumption. This allows the blending of liquid dietary supplements in yogurt, water, smoothies, and energy drinks.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-cancer, Lungs, Detox/Cleanse and Others.

The energy & weight management segment dominated the market in 2020. The demand for dietary supplements containing proteins and vitamins is widely influenced by sports enthusiasts.

The anti-cancer segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Studies show that beta-carotene may increase the risk of lung cancer in smokers and people who have been exposed to asbestos.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children and Infants.

The adults segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the rising consumption of dietary supplements by working individuals in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The infants segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. Since fish and salmon are not a part of the regular staple diet in the region, mothers tend to lack basic omega 3 content in their meals, which, in turn, also cuts the omega 3 nutrition of infants in case of pregnant women.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline segment dominated the market in 2020. Sales of dietary supplements through offline distribution channels are anticipated to witness steady growth owing to the flexibility of consumers as consumers get personalized attention from store staff which provides knowledgeable second opinions on the new products in the market.

Online retailing is the trending distribution channel in North America as it promotes the sales of dietary supplements through mobile and user-friendly websites, e-mails, paid marketing, affiliate marketing, and paid promotions through e-commerce websites.

Key Companies Profile

The presence of large number of contract manufacturers based in the region has been one of the key factors for the high growth of the North America dietary supplements market. This has also resulted in emergence of various private label brands in the region in past five years.

Some prominent players in the North America Dietary Supplements market include

Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

NU SKIN.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bionova

Ayanda

Arkopharma

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

